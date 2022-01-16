



Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan were among the actors to walk for Prada at the Milan Fashion Week fashion houses show today (January 16). The brand showcased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection at the event, which was the second physical show it has hosted since designer Raf Simons joined the company in 2020. Walk the track in front of a socially distanced audience of over 200 people, twin peaks The MacLachlan star opened the show, while Goldblum ended it with a distinctly flippant stroll. MacLachlan wore light blue satin pants, shirt and gloves, with a long black coat. Goldblum meanwhile appeared all in black, the sleeves of his coat adorned with strips of faux fur. Kyle MacLachlan opens the Prada FW22 menswear show with a strut and Jeff Goldblum ends with a stroll as the front row tikotkers shrug their shoulders clueless about the captions. I loved pic.twitter.com/pUeQAVrM0N — Caroline Issa (@CaroIssa) January 16, 2022 prada Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s Collection.#PradaFW22 #MFW pic.twitter.com/2noZ6OKrZq — Patrickhofficiel (@PatrickHammour) January 16, 2022 Jeff Goldblums Prada walk is awkward but an older man and hot on the Berghain dance floor pic.twitter.com/28fiY4tcxu — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) January 16, 2022 The game of queens actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Sex educationlike Asa Butterfield and Moonlights Ashton Sanders was also among the models at the event. Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals, Prada said of its cast. Real men, recognized figures, they bring a new facet of reality. Check out the images of Goldblum and MacLachlan marching for Prada above. Last year, Goldblum and his jurassic park co-star Sam Neill shared a performance of an Everly Brothers classic from the set of the films’ iconic sequel, Domination. The third duet the couple had played together, Bye Bye Love saw Goldblum playing the piano and Neill strumming a ukulele. MacLachlan, meanwhile, will portray Carole Baskins Harold in a new comedy series titled Joe Exotic. The show will be based on the Marvellous podcast of the same name. This will focus on the rivalry between Baskin and Exotics, which saw Baskin attempt to shut down the Exotics big cat business after learning he was breeding the cats for profit.

