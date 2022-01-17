HAUNTED WIRRAL: The witch in the red dress

welcome toHaunted Wirral, a feature film series written by renowned psychic researcher Tom Slemen for theWorld.

In this week’s story, Rory has a spellbinding experience.

IN May 1963, shortly after 25-year-old Rory Pritchard asked the new girl at his workplace out, very strange things began to happen.

The Tranmere boy was tall, blond and athletic. In the past six months he had had three girlfriends, but he expected too much of them and now he was single.

Seeing the new girl at the Jackson & Blackledge Bakery in Bromborough, Rory thought her single days were coming to an end.

Her name was Jemima Aitken. She was beautiful and articulate and Rory seemed too smart to bake breads.

Rory had a thing for brunettes, but Jemima was blonde, yet he found he couldn’t take his eyes off her.

Most of the girls around Rory seemed impressed with him, but Jemima was so cool and laid back around him, like he was just an average guy, and that aloof attitude the girl showed made her even more attractive.

The day Jemima started at the bakery, the other two guys who worked with Rory Jim and Tony, couldn’t take their eyes off her, and right away Rory snickered at their ogling, saying “Forget it – she’s gone. of your league.”

“She’s like an ice maiden, Rory,” Jim remarked, “I don’t think you can even end up with her on your arm.”

“Oh, I will, Jimbo,” Rory said, and he took out a comb and looked at himself in the canteen mirror, but saw that he didn’t need to adjust his hair; he thought he looked perfect.

“Monkey slowly, slowly catchy,” he said to his reflection, and Jim and Tony smirked at the confident attitude of their colleagues.

The boss, Mr. Blackledge came into the canteen and said to Rory, “Hey, you tell your ex-girlfriend to stop calling that bakery.

“She keeps calling and asking to speak to you. Maybe she’s blocking the line for important orders.”

“I’ll tell him, Mr Blackledge,” Rory said, then the boss walked away and Rory smiled at Jim and Tony and said, “Even my ex-bird can’t leave me alone; I’m in ask; isn’t that fair?”

His two co-workers mumbled something inaudible and Rory said, “I can’t help it if you two gentlemen are home-living virgins now, can’t you?”

During the afternoon coffee break, Rory sat next to Jemima at a table in the crowded canteen and asked her what book she was reading. “In Search of Lost Time, by Marcel Proust; she answered, then added: “the French edition”.

Rory, at a loss for words, raised her eyebrows and shrugged. “Can you also speak French, like?”

“Sure, I can,” Jemima replied, and Rory said, “I always wanted a bird that spoke French.

As Jim and Tony watched from another table, Rory asked Jemima if he could take her to see the pictures, and assured her there was no funny stuff, and to her surprise, the daughter said, “Have you ever heard of Fellini?”

“Sounds familiar,” lied Rory and Jemima said he was an Italian director and his new film, 8was in a small local cinema.

“I would love to see him with you, for example,” Rory said, and Jemima smiled and said, “Okay. I think there’s a screening tomorrow night at eight o’clock. »

“So this is a date?” Rory asked excitedly, and Jim and Tony listening felt sick. Jemima smiled slightly and said, “Yeah, but not that kind of date; just an evening with friends.

“Oh yeah, just like friends,” Rory said, and at the end of the coffee break, he smirked at Jim and Tony, then went back to work.

That night at his Tranmere apartment, Rory dozed off around 11:15 p.m. and kept seeing a beautiful brunette in a short red dress, and she was staring at him.

He woke up several times and went back to sleep, and the dreams of the unknown young woman continued.

Then something strange happened when Rory took the bus to work the next day – the brunette in the red dress got on the bus and stared at him.

She smiled and Rory wondered if she just looked like the girl of his dreams, but he couldn’t rationalize it – she looked like the girl he had dreamed of.

At some point during the trip, Rory glanced at her and the girl was gone.

That morning at 11am in the canteen, Rory saw her again – wearing the same red dress, and she was watching him as he sat next to Jemima.

He wanted to point it out to Jemima but was afraid she would think he already had a wandering eye.

Then, when he went to the small cinema with Jemima that evening, he tried to see Fellini’s film but he found it incomprehensible, and he started looking to his left, and there was still that girl in red!

She was following him.

Rory normally liked female attention, but it freaked him out.

After the movie ended, Rory noticed that the odd admirer had left.

A few days later Rory took Jemima to Blackpool for a day and the couple had their fortunes read to each other, and the fortune teller said to Rory: “A girl in red is watching you – look out; if he please be careful, I don’t know what to do with her, she is very special.

“I don’t know any girls in red,” Rory told the fortune teller, and glared guiltily at Jemima, who eyed him suspiciously.

The next day, Rory and Jemima were on the 80 bus after a visit to her aunt, and as the vehicle drove through Hamilton Square, Rory glanced out the window when he saw something that convinced him that he dreamed: this girl in the red dress was flying overhead.

She was barefoot and had her arms outstretched as she navigated the blue sky at treetop level.

Rory and several people witnessed this incident, but Jemima saw nothing. “She must be a witch,” Rory muttered to himself, but froze when Jemima asked him what he was talking about.

That night, Jemima stayed at Rory’s apartment in Tranmere, and at midnight sharp, the veranda door burst open and that lady in red flew out.

“She’s a witch!” Rory said to Jemima, “And she’s after me!”

“No, I want her,” the witch said and she took the hand of a smiling Jemima and the two young women flew out the window.

Rory never saw Jemima again.

