Vanessa Hudgens looks lovely in a white dress as she visits Huntington Gardens with her sister Stella

Vanessa Hudgens looks lovely in a white floral dress as she enjoys a day at Huntington Gardens with her sister Stella
She rang in the new year with her MLB star boyfriend, Cole Tucker.
But Vanessa Hudgens opted for some family time this weekend in photos she shared to Instagram on Sunday from Huntington Gardens in San Marino, Calif.
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers star looked lovely in a white floral print dress as she and her sister Stella Hudgens explored the vast grounds.
Scenic beauty: Vanessa Hudgens, 33, stunned in a white floral print dress as she visited the Huntington Gardens near LA this weekend with her sister Stella Hudgens
Vanessa was pictured running her fingers through her raven braids while relaxing on a marble bench.
Her sleeveless dress came down to her ankles and featured a low-cut top with a spaghetti strap and another thicker strap on the other shoulder.
Her hair was tied back in a bun, revealing her sparkling gold earrings.
In a second photo, the actress squinted and flashed her infectious smile at the camera while holding a rose flower.
Woman in white: Vanessas sleeveless dress came down to her ankles and featured a low-cut top with a spaghetti strap and another thicker strap on the other shoulder
Black and white: On Saturday, she posted another photo in her dress as she stood by a large sculpture and invited her 44 million Instagram followers to ‘Guess where’ she was
On Saturday, she posted another photo in her dress as she stood by a large sculpture and invited her 44 million Instagram followers to “Guess where” she was.
She contrasted her delicate white dress with tall black boots and dangled a black fanny pack in her hand.
Vanessa also wore a black cardigan to keep her warm against the breeze, and she blocked out the piercing sun with chunky beige-rimmed sunglasses.
Blue vibe: Stella added color to the outing by putting on a busty screen in a blue ribbed sleeveless dress
Too cute: The lookalike siblings leaned their heads together while relaxing on the grass while showing their sweet smiles, but they were smiling from ear to ear in a snap of followed
Vanessa did not mention that her sister was visiting the museum and gardens with her, although she reposted Stella’s photos on her Instagram Stories.
Stella added color to the outing by putting on a busty display in a blue ribbed sleeveless dress.
The lookalike siblings rested their heads together while relaxing on the grass while flashing their sweet smiles, but they grinned from ear to ear in a follow-up snap.
“Alexa, play sister sister theme song,” Stella joked in her caption.
Earlier this week, the petite beauty wowed her followers when she posted a video of herself singing.
In character Karessa Johnson from the Netflix movie Tick, Tick… Boom!, the singer sang a song called Come to Your Senses.
The nearly minute-long music video shows the superstar in a black turtleneck, black pants and knee-high boots as she performs in a large empty studio.
Showing off her pipes: Earlier this week the petite beauty wowed her 44 million Instagram followers when she posted a video of herself singing
Work Hard: In character Karessa Johnson from the Netflix movie Tick, Tick… Boom! the singer sang a song called Come to Your Senses
In the caption, Vanessa explained, “So I had an earphone and I was singing in a quiet room.
‘Safe to say I was very nervous. A BIG thank you to @alexandrashipppp for being there to cheer me on and get this video.
The video has been viewed over 1.6 million times and her friends and fans praised her vocal talent in the comments.
Among them was a note from fellow actor/singer Skylar Astin who said, “Come on with that TALENT!!!!!”
And Yaris Sanchez wrote “unlimited talent” with a crying emoji.
Behind the scenes: The nearly minute-long music video shows the superstar in a black turtleneck, black pants and knee-high boots as she performs in a large empty studio space
