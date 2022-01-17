Prada Men’s Fall 2022 Collection





Watching Jeff Goldblum close this show was worth the admission alone. Dressed in a hemmed and angled dark hairy mohair overcoat, dark pleated trousers and dark wedge-toed shoes, his walk was at first linear and direct. Then an arm rose at his side and waved, snaking. The other arm followed, as if seeking a counterweight. He veered to the right in front of the first photographers’ pit and, in doing so, fired a sharp, hawkish look narrowed 90 degrees to his left. The applause rose as he walked with giddy intent toward the vector tunnel that led backstage. A man on the edge, Goldblum worked it. Which was the fitting high point for a collection named Body of Work that tackled the hierarchy of workwear as its core mission while echoing the body of work of its two designers. Inevitably, for example, the star-studded cast here recalled the classic Prada fall 2012 collection whose protagonists included Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman, Tim Roth, Jamie Bell and Adrien Brody. Backstage that day, Miuccia Prada described it as a parody of the power of man. Oldman called it a two-minute theatre, a short burst of performance.” Aside from Goldblum, this 10th anniversary sequel starred Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders, Filippo Scotti, and show opener Kyle MacLachlan. Also similar to that original, this show used its cast to play male archetypes whose relative status by profession was both bounded and disrupted by their uniforms. As Prada said in a pre-written quote released after the show: We were thinking about fashion that makes sense, pieces that make sense. Clothes that make people feel important. She added: The collection celebrates the idea of ​​working in all different spheres and meanings. It is a practical and everyday thing. But here, you are formally important. You are not casual. Some parallels with Raf Simons’ fall 2012 collections for Jil Sander and, to a lesser extent, his own label, were also not trivial. As at Sander at the time, at Prada today a male category was framed in imposing leather trench coats, in an oversized cut to infantilize or at least prohibit like at the Raf show ten years ago. There were also extremely waisted waists on stretch bombers and field jackets, and furry and delightfully ostentatious mohair trims served most successfully on an oversized orange MA1. Whether these details served to underscore the dignity of the job through the elevation of his uniform (as the notes had today) or acted to parodically undermine the importance of conventional male status systems (as Mrs. Prada l said a decade ago) depended on where (and maybe when) you were from. As with Prada’s fall collection a year ago, these fronts all shared a similar base undergarment that rested between them and the body within. This year’s update on the last years knit long john was, Simons said, a two-piece lightweight material suit, referencing the idea of ​​work, movement, activity and leisure. Enlarged in volume and rematerialized in leather or treated silk, these overalls were sometimes also displayed as front stars. Thus, the furry mohair-trimmed executive overcoat over the ensemble encompassed the professional extent of this finely executed and highly Pradafied spectrum of modern workwear.

