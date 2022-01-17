The Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 2022 dresses SUV, Coupe





The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is available in SUV and coupe body styles.

The cheapest Cayenne Platinum Edition starts at $80,350.

The Platinum Edition kit is available on Cayenne, Cayenne S and Cayenne E-Hybrid models. Porsche’s flagship Panamera is no longer the only vehicle from the German marque to feature an elegant Platinum Edition finish. Now, the Cayenne also welcomes the Platinum Edition kit to its SUV and coupe body styles for 2022. attractive details painted in platinum. In the case of its Cayenne Platinum Edition, Porsche applies a coat of Satin Platinum paint to a number of the vehicle’s badges, as well as its fascia-mounted intake treatment and distinctive 21-inch wheels. Black exhaust tips and window trim add an extra touch of menace to the model. Looking to add color to your Cayenne Platinum Edition? Then we hope you like dark brown or blue, otherwise you consider black, white or light gray (chalk in Porsche parlance) variants. Regardless of its exterior color, the Cayenne Platinum Edition features chalk-colored seat belts, textured-aluminum interior trim and model-specific brushed-aluminum skid plates. With a starting price of $80,350, the Platinum Edition SUV costs $10,000 more than its regular counterpart (the Platinum Edition Coupe, meanwhile, starts at $84,650, which is $5,800 more than the Cayenne Coupe). standard). The extra piece, however, nets the Platinum Edition a number of goodies that Porsche charges extra for in smaller Cayennes. This includes swiveling LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose premium audio system, eight-way power sports seats and ambient interior lighting. The most expensive Platinum models are the $95,150 E-Hybrid Coupe and the $96,950 Cayenne S Coupe. Look for the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition SUV and coupe that goes on sale this summer in 335-hp Cayenne, 434-hp Cayenne S and 455-hp Cayenne E-Hybrid forms. This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

