Bella Hadid is so 70s in a brown Hi-Low dress and white Go-Go boots – Footwear News





All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Bella Hadid got groovy for a girls’ night out in West Hollywood, California. While dining at Craig’s with a stylish group including Alexa Demie and Sydney Carlson, Hadid looked to the ’70s for inspiration for his outfits. The model donned a brown high-low dress for the occasion, which featured a sleeveless mini dress silhouette with a long train. Hadid’s dress also featured an elegant cutout in the back and a plunging neckline, as well as a sparkling circular accent that hugged the dress close to her hips. Her outfit was complete with large gold hoop earrings and a vintage leopard-print Prada shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood, California on January 15. CREDIT: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood, California on January 15. CREDIT: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews.com When it comes to shoes, the Michael Kors muse has also taken the vintage route with a pair of go-go boots. Hadid’s shoes, courtesy of Justine Clenquet, featured white leather uppers with square toes. The Eddie style also featured 3.14 inch block heels for an extra increase in height. The pair gave Hadid’s ensemble a pure ’70s look while taming the square-toe shoe trend in an approachable and stylish way. His boots sell for 220.00 euros (about $251), on sale from 380.00 euros (about $433) on Justineclenquet.com. Related

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood, California on January 15. CREDIT: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews.com

Zoom on Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews.com

Justine Clenquet’s Eddie ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justine Clenquet Square-toed boots like Hadid’s are a trend in the Y2K aesthetic, which includes square-toed mules, sandals, and pumps similar to ’70s styles that were all the rage in the early 2000s. like Hadid’s add a quirky element to most ensembles, and taller silhouettes allow them to be easily layered under midis or maxis. In addition to the supermodel, stars such as Zoey Deutch, Dua Lipa and Bella Thorne have been seen in square-toed pairs by Bottega Veneta, Alevi and Acne Studios in recent weeks.

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 15, 2022. CREDIT: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews.com When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often blends grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage and luxe pieces. Hadid often wears Adidas, New Balance and Nike sneakers, as well as trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu. Click through the gallery to see how Bella Hadid’s elegant style has evolved over the years.

