From Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen: Fashion Hits and Misses (January 10-16)





In these times of 24/7 social media, stargazing is a favorite pastime for many of us. We look to them for the latest fashion trends and at the same time we also learn what not to wear. Here are this week’s fashion hits and misses.

Janhvi Kapoor Looking for summer in December. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Although Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a super comfy outfit with slippers, he still looked classy. She teamed white sweatpants with a printed tee and a trendy zebra print baguette. Sanya Malhotra Sanya is chic in everyday streetwear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Sanya MalhotraThe latest look from was definitely a hit. She created a chic and masculine silhouette by pairing a beige gingham shirt with black pants and a pair of chunky loafers. She accessorized her outfit with dangling gold hoops and a black bag. Nimrat Kaour Nimrat Kaur exits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) MISS– Nimrat Kaur’s outfit failed to impress us this week. She was seen wearing a long printed dress with a pair of white classic white sneakers. The dress failed to accentuate the actor’s style. Aditya Seal A splash of color on a dull day. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Aditya Seal was spotted wearing fitted jeans paired with a bright yellow sweater and white trainers. The yellow added a nice pop of color to the look. Gauahar Khan A casual but well-crafted look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Gauahar Khan looked cozy in a simple white sweatshirt and pale yellow shorts. She added white slides to complete her ensemble effortlessly. Sushmita Sen Sushmita in winter colors. (Source: Varinder Chawla) MISS– Sushmita Sen was seen wearing gray pants and a matching top. She paired the two with a red poncho and loafers and accessorized with a tote bag and big shades. Overall, there were too many elements in her outfit. Nora Fathi Nora in elegant and ethnic clothes. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Nora Fatehi looked so graceful in this blue and white ethnic costume. She paired the costume with simple mirror work juttis. Kartik Aaryan Cool kid on the block, Kartik Aaryan. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) MISS– Although Kartik Aaryan is usually seen in smart casual outfits, this one is a miss. The pieces individually could work, but together they created an unflattering silhouette. Kangana Ranaut Kangana sports an all-black outfit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Kangana Raunat sported a casual everyday look that was easy to replicate and very comfortable to boot. Speaking of boots, her shoes could have been different. A pair of Kolhapuris would have been a better option. Aamir Khan Amir looks comfortable in a sweatshirt. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) MISS– The usually dapper Aamir Khan disappointed with this outfit. The joggers and t-shirt were paired with a pair of Birkenstocks, which made the overall outfit less than great. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/from-janhvi-kapoor-to-kartik-aaryan-fashion-hits-and-misses-7723448/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos