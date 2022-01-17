Quick reaction: Northwestern loses convincingly 65-46 to Michigan State

To say it wasn’t the day of the cats would be an understatement.

Coming in fourth in the Big Ten, Northwestern (11-5, 3-2 B1G) lost convincingly to average Michigan State Spartans (9-8, 3-3 B1G) at East Lansing this Sunday afternoon.

Although it was far from her best game, star Veronica Burton still finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals, while Laya Hartman and Caileigh Walsh led NU in scoring with 10 points. each. For Michigan State, it was all Nia Clouden and Matilda Ekh, as those two combined for 37 points and 11 threes in a dominating performance.

After starting the game with three straight empty possessions for both sides, Jillian Brown landed a steal and finished it with a layup for the game’s first bucket. That lead lasted 16 seconds as Clouden struck three times in consecutive possession to put the Spartans ahead 6-2.

The Cats offense struggled to score over the next few minutes, allowing the Spartans to take a 14-8 lead after a rebound and drop from DeeGee Hagemann.

As we’ve seen throughout the year, however, when the Cats are in trouble, Veronica Burton is the player to turn to, as she got her patent steal and lay-up in the first quarter. She followed that up by finding Hartman for a three to cut the Spartans’ lead to one late in the first quarter.

The second quarter started with both teams relying on their leaders, as Clouden completed a layup, and Burton found Lauryn Satterwhite behind the arc to level the score at 16. It started a three-point barrage for both teams, as the next four baskets were all triples, Michigan State and Northwestern each hitting a pair to keep the game tied at the under-four timeout.

After the break, both teams came off sloppy, with four fouls and seven turnovers in the final 3:49 of the first half. During that span, Clouden found Tamara Farquhar for a layup, which was tied, then some by Walshs second three of the game to put Northwestern ahead 25-24 with 2:26 remaining.

With both teams seemingly giving the ball away to their opponents, it looked like Northwestern would extend their one-point lead into the half, but Ekh had other plans. After the ball was out of bounds with four seconds left, Clouden entered the game and found Ekh for a three-pointer beating the buzzer to put the Spartans ahead 25-24 at intermission at East Lansing.

At halftime, Walsh led the Cats with 10, with Burton lighting the stat sheet outside the score, with four assists, four rebounds and two steals at the break.

The third quarter began with the Spartans scoring three straight goals, as Eck knocked down her third three-pointer of the game from the corner, which was followed by MSU Alissa Smith finding Farquhar for a lay-up before finishing her- even a layup.

On the other side of the ball, the Northwesterns offense started with three straight turnovers before the Cats were bailed out by a foul that sent Brown to the line where she would do the two from the charity strip. It ended a spartan 11-0 run that stretched back into the first half, to make it 36-27 in favor of the home side.

Clouden continued his hot shot from the first half by knocking down his fourth three. and though Burton picked up another pair of steals, the Cats found nothing on the offensive side in the half court.

Laura Satterwhite knocked down a midrange jumper that sparked some momentum for the Cats, as they scored on three of their next four possessions, which included a Burton layup for his second field goal of the game, reducing the lead to single digits, and entering fourth, Northwestern found themselves trailing the home team by a score of 48-41.

Clouden knocked down three more to give the Spartans a double-digit lead. After a missed three from Burton, Hartman picked up the offensive rebound and finished the layup for the Cats’ first bucket of the quarter.

Ekh then got the game back for the Spartans knocking down a high from three keys and then firing his fourth charge of the game to put the Spartans up 54-43. Northwestern was bailed out on a foul on Melannie Daleys’ midrange jumper as she missed the forward to restore the lead to ten before the Cats began their full-court press with 6:35 to go in the game.

The press allowed Northwestern to force four consecutive empty possessions, however, the team was only able to capitalize on one of those with a Burton layup, failing to significantly reduce the lead. State of Michigan.

The dagger came when Ekh drilled his fifth three for the Spartans as it put the game out of reach for Northwestern with a 59-46 deficit. In the end, Michigan State pulled out late to increase its winning margin and handed Northwestern its fifth loss of the season.

Northwestern returns to Evanston on Thursday to take on Penn State at 7:00 p.m. CT.