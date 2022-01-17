Cowboys lose heartbreakingly, 23-17





The Dallas Cowboys season is over.

ARLINGTON, Texas Billed as Game 1 of NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers ended in heartbreaking fashion — for the Cowboys. Dallas fell to the 49ers, 23-17, in a game that ended in the last practice in which the Cowboys ran out of time to score. The Cowboys fell behind early in the first quarter and were close to taking the lead until a third-quarter interception by quarterback Dak Prescott that led to a 26-yard touchdown from Deebo Samuel and a lead of 23-7 for San Francisco. With eight minutes remaining, Prescott made it 23-17 with a 5-yard touchdown run. But that would be the end. The Cowboys had one more chance to win the game, but with no timeouts, the time was against Dallas. From their 20-yard line, the Cowboys offense went 56 yards with 32 seconds left in the game. But, on the final play and with 14 seconds to go, Prescott opted to run 17 yards to get a first down. However, there was not enough time for the Cowboys offense to get ready and kick the ball in, ending the game. “Extraordinarily disappointed, very disappointed,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “It’s a hell of a disappointment. Dallas was penalized 14 times, including a phantom game delay after converting a false punt pass into a first down. That was the story of the game for Dallas. Note: The story below is from halftime. Looking ahead, Vegas bettors had Dallas and San Francisco as the week’s highest-scoring game with a 51.5-point over/under. Maybe the second half will bring more points, but it will be hard to top the theatrics of the first half, including a misspelling by the Cowboys’ gear staff. Leighton Vander Esch’s name is misspelled on his jersey pic.twitter.com/IwU1kHhAXi — Sports news (@sportingnews) January 16, 2022 No, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has not legally changed his last name to Vander Ecsh. Vander Esch’s linebacker teammate Micah Parsons briefly quit the game in the first half after a head-first collision. The rookie phenom went to the blue medical tent for evaluation and returned to the game on the ensuing possession. The 49ers’ top defensive player also suffered a head injury in the first half when defensive end Nick Bosa collided headfirst with a teammate with a minute left in the second quarter. Bosa was able to leave the field to be evaluated by San Francisco training staff. Offensively, the 49ers scored on all four possessions. However, three of them were field goals that kept the Cowboys within striking distance. Speaking of strikes, Dallas entered the scoreboard in the second quarter when quarterback Dak Prescott dropped a dime to Amari Cooper for a touchdown. Perhaps the Cowboys’ best play of the first half was when running back Ezekiel Elliott took a blitz at 3rd Down and sent two 49ers defenders flying. The Cowboys converted for a 1st Down. However, practice stalled in the last minute of the first half when a 3rd down pass to receiver Cedrick Wilson was scrapped because the sun’s glare was right in his eyes. I want to say,, pic.twitter.com/2KB6QZ6Yas – Mike Taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 16, 2022 The sun has since set low enough to no longer be in the line of sight of the players. A record-breaking day for AT&T Stadium continued on the Cowboys’ first possession in the second half when punt from punter Bryan Anger hit the scoreboard. “It’s very unusual, but the punt hit the scoreboard,” the umpire-in-chief announced, as the Cowboys had to punt again. I guess that’s why Anger is second team All-Pro this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfaa.com/article/sports/head-injuries-sun-glare-and-misspelled-jerseys-cowboys-trail-49ers-at-half/287-c60b32e5-7855-4b20-8024-28d7ae503acc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos