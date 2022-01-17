Hundreds of women should still be there to live, work, dress and run how and when they want





Ashling’s national grief, and the inevitable grief detailed on social media by women who shared their experiences of violence, their near-misses, their safety measures, was re-traumatizing for many.

However, talking about apps and panic buttons is extremely frustrating. Technology wouldn’t have saved Ashling, and it won’t save the next woman. It doesn’t save people if the guards aren’t responding or they can’t use the technology because an attacker is controlling access to the devices.

Violence should not be seen as an acceptable part of women’s lives, but many experience it on a daily basis. In my eight years working in shelters in Dublin, I have had the privilege of helping hundreds of women to safety, sometimes with just the clothes on their backs and babies in their arms. But I also had to turn away hundreds of women because there wasn’t enough room. I would come home from my shifts hoping the women would ring again and survive. This violence was relentless on a daily basis, even if it did not make the headlines. We talk about it when horrific incidents happen, but we need to keep this conversation going to protect all women. There is always an element of victim blaming when it comes to violence against women, whether intentional or not. This time it was a revision of the just world theory, which suggests that people believe bad things only happen to bad people who do stupid things. Ashling ran at the right time; we even used the hashtag #shewasonlygoingforarun. However, we should be able to run at the wrong time. We should be able to make mistakes. We should be able to be drunk, wear whatever we want, be flawed humans who make mistakes and live the way we like without being blamed for our murder or abuse. Hashtags like this can mean good, but no matter where we are, what we’re doing, or what we’re wearing, we need to refocus the focus on the person who chooses to commit violence. It’s about the actions of the killers, not the victims. One answer that really struck me was from a man who asked, “Why was she alone? as if women had to be accompanied by a chaperone at all times. The depressing reality is that even if we accepted the bizarre world of constant public accompaniment, if we were to be murdered, it would most likely be the chaperone. More than 80% of women murdered in Ireland knew their killer and were either related to him or in a relationship with him. The women are tired. We all know someone. We are somebody. Why do we need to share our trauma over and over again for an unsympathetic audience that is unwilling to take the necessary steps to challenge this violence? Leo Varadkar tweeted about stopping the violence and Michel Martin attended the vigil at Dil. Both have the power to contribute to real change here, will they do it or do they prefer flippant sound bites and photo ops? Their two parties have been in power for decades, but funding for many support services has been cut. Real action requires tough conversations, overfunding, sweeping changes in education, enforcing accountability in the garda for not answering or recording 999 calls, and making sure judges have a adequate training on the nuances of violence against women. Different women face different challenges in life, and some are more vulnerable than others. Women with disabilities, women of color, sex workers, trans women, socio-economically disadvantaged women and Traveler women may face increased levels of violence. All women deserve solidarity. Not all murdered women received vigils, and not all vigils are well attended. There’s a vigil at Dil every December 17 for murdered sex workers, and it barely makes the headlines. We cannot end violence against women without including all women, regardless of nationality or occupation. Ashling, Urantsetseg, Fabiole, Belinda, Zeinat, Jastine and the other 238 women killed by men since 1996 and the women before this count started should still be there, to live, work, dress and run anywhere

they want, when they want. This should be the moment that finally motivates the government to fund and develop adequate responses, including the appointment of a long-requested minister dedicated to domestic and sexual violence. Let society reflect on how everyone can act to combat this scourge, and let our schools address domestic and sexual violence in the classroom alongside bystander and consent programs. Everyone has a role to play and small actions contribute to societal change. Tackling sexism, transphobia, ableism, racism, and systemic oppression takes work, but it’s not impossible to do if we want this cultural shift. Dr. Caroline West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast.

