Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, STUNS in a black strapless dress at her cousin Alia Chhiba’s birthday party – see photos





Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has yet to make her Bollywood debut but she is still attracting attention from netizens because of her social media posts. Recently, it was her cousin Alia Chhibas’ birthday, and Suhana took to her Insta story to share some photos from the party. We see her wearing a black strapless dress and she is beautiful in it. While in one Insta story she simply wrote Birthday girl, in another Suhana captioned, I love you forever and ever. Check out the photos below ALSO READ – Shanaya Kapoor packs a punch as she poses in a crop top and cropped pants; BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday can’t stop gushing see pics Also Read – From Ira Khan to Nysa Devgn 5 Times These Child Stars Broke the Internet With Their Gorgeous Pics Also Read – Khushi Kapoor destined to be a Bollywood star like mum Sridevi? Read the famous astrologer’s prediction here [Exclusive] Suhana is surely a stunner and she is totally ready for Bollywood. It has been reported that she will be making her acting debut with Netflixs The Archies which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apparently, aside from Suhana, the film will also feature Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. However, there is no official announcement about it. A few days ago, Suhana made headlines for liking a shirtless photo of Tiger Shroff on Instagram. Netizens were delighted to see that the Tigers’ photo caught the attention of SRK’s daughter. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his movies, the actor will next be seen in movies like Pathan and Atlees. Apparently, he is currently busy filming Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is said that the filming of the film will be completed by March 2022. Meanwhile, there aren’t many updates on Atlee’s film. Last year, it was rumored that the film was released, but filming was stalled due to Aryan Khans drug case. The film also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

