Balmain steps into the high jewelry category with bold fashion – WWD





Balmain is the latest luxury house to enter the fine jewelry category, WWD has learned. The French fashion house will release its first collection this summer, presenting it as gender-neutral and socially responsible, made with ethically sourced 18-karat gold, “conflict-free minerals” and traceable gemstones. That all 32 designs are daring seems like a no-brainer, if creative director Olivier Rousteing’s latest Balmain show for Spring 2022 was any indication: it featured enlarged gold chain links to create sexy tops, one of which was recently worn by Elle Fanning for the 2021 InStyle Awards. Balmain CEO Jean-Jacques Guével calls fine jewelry “a natural extension of Balmain’s luxury universe”, while Rousteing notes that “everything that comes out of our studio stays true to the bold and inclusive of the house and to its ever bold silhouette – making it possible to quickly recognize a Balmain design. For the new venture, Balmain said it relied on the expertise of the Adorisa group, which was set up in Paris last year and led by former De Beers jewelry CEO Francois Delage. “We are proud to be true partners of both Olivier Rousteing and Balmain,” Delage said in a statement, explaining Adorisa’s raison d’être. “We like to think of ourselves as connectors and enablers, which is why we worked so closely with Olivier and his team, using our expertise to ensure that Olivier’s distinct house attitude and creative vision translate perfectly into Balmain’s first high jewelry collection, and our deep commitments to sustainability and craftsmanship are values ​​that Balmain clearly shares. Led by Delage and Albert Bensoussan, previously CEO of the luxury watches and jewelry division at Kering, ADorisa Group “partners with fashion houses as they diversify into fine jewelry, supporting and guiding them on all aspects of design, production, marketing and distribution,” says its website. Bensoussan’s title is vice-president. Adorisa is part of Alsara Investments Group, whose holdings include another start-up, Akoni, maker of Balmain eyewear. Alsara Investment Group was founded by Rachid Mohamed Rachid, also CEO of Mayhoola for Investment, owner of Balmain. Adorisa noted that Balmain’s fine jewelry would be made “in the finest workshops in France.” It will be available worldwide in Balmain boutiques, leading luxury multi-brand jewelers and fashion addresses, as well as online, the brand said. Designer jewelry – whether costume, fine or tall – is a hot category, with Prada entering the fine jewelry space in 2019, for example. According to Adorisa, “High jewelry is a real brand and a business opportunity for many fashion houses. There are still very few players in the category, which is also one of the most dynamic categories in luxury. Balmain is the first brand in the Adorisa Group portfolio and we look forward to collaborating with many more. SEE ALSO: Olivier Rousteing looks back on a decade at Balmain Balmain is in the pink collaboration with Barbie Balmain aims for growth in the United States; Names President, Americas

