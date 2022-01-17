MGK and Megan Fox make their first red carpet appearance since their engagement





Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked super-loved in their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple. The fashion-forward pair were all smiles as they posed for photos together at the Dolce & Gabbana Mens F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy over the weekend. MGK who proposed to Fox at the Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico earlier this month wore a diamond-encrusted black suit with a matching turtleneck. The Bloody Valentine rocker, 31, completed the look with sparkly boots, matching gloves, silver hoop earrings and several lip rings. Fox, 35, looked equally glamorous, turning heads in a lingerie-inspired ensemble that included a lace bodysuit, black leather pants with lace-up detailing and a diamond-encrusted belt to match her fiancé . Fox stunned in a black ensemble as she supported MGK, who took part in the fashion show. Instagram/@dolcegabbana MGK (real name: Colson Baker) then opened the Dolce & Gabbana show with a musical performance, before parading down the catwalk himself in a bead-encrusted suit with studded detailing. Earlier today, the lovebirds were spotted in Milan, having just heard the happy news of their engagement. MGK changed up his monochromatic looks for a hot pink sweater, which he paired with striped gray pants and silver jewelry. The pair were also spotted out in Milan sporting fashionable cuts. CG pictures For her part, Fox donned a black mini dress with sheer mesh detailing, along with a black trench coat and black pumps that tied around her ankles. Their exit came just days after Fox and MGK announced their engagement via social media. The pair dated for almost two years before MGK popped the question. Getty Images for Kel Machine Gun In July 2020, we sat under this banyan tree, Fox wrote in a lengthy caption. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we were going to face together in such a short and frantic period of time. She continued, “Somehow, a year and a half later, after going through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry. And like in all lifetimes before this, and like in all lifetimes after this, I said yes and then we drank each other’s blood.

