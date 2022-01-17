Ananya Pandey adds sparkle to beachwear in a gorgeous sequin dress





Who doesn’t want to enjoy the summers and go on vacation with family and friends? Ananya Pandey is giving us all the virtual beach vibes we need with the photos she’s been sharing for the past few days from her favorite destination, the Maldives. The actress looked like a dream in the photos, posing in all sorts of Falguni Shane Peacock beachwear. After giving us ideas for our next beach vacation, Ananya Pandey shared a dazzling sequin dress to wear by the pool. The dress featured a deep, asymmetrical V-shaped neckline which she paired with bohemian gold chains, one of which also included the actress’ initials in silver. While shiny sequins are always considered party wear, Ananya Pandey shows us how to sparkle on vacation in a stunning sequin dress, because beach vacations are of course nothing less than a party. Is not it ? Well, Ananya Pandey’s love for sequins is clearly evident as the actress also shared some photos from the same vacation, wearing a printed swimsuit, layered over an all-over sequin jacket. With a metal choker and studs for accessories, Ananya Pandey is sure to create next-level swimsuit inspiration for all of us. The actress posed with wet beach waves just as she emerged from the pool looking absolutely eye-catching. Ananya Pandey’s swimsuits are definitely the ones we have our eyes on. The actress likes to style her bikini in different ways, and adorning it with a jacket as we just saw is one of them. Posing for favorite celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, the diva rocked a blue bikini with denim shorts and a red jacket. Leaving the tresses loose and flowing, Ananya Pandey looked stunning with minimal makeup, giving all the happy vibes. Young actress Ananya Pandey is progressing in terms of dress sense just like her acting career, and we love how she dresses her hair and owns every piece of clothing she wears to perfection.

