Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan parade on the Prada catwalk





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Stars Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan made surprise appearances at Milan men’s fashion week, with the two walking the runway for Prada on Sunday. They were among 10 Hollywood actors invited by the Italian fashion giant to showcase its Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection, which offered a futuristic take on workwear. The cameos marked an upbeat note for a fashion week that saw several labels — including Milan regular, Armani – cancel shows or return to digital-only presentations amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across Europe. Italy last week recorded its highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic, with more than 220,000 new cases reported on Tuesday. ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Sex and the City’ star Kyle MacLachlan was the first to step onto the podium. Credit: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images But Prada continued its show at the Fondazione Prada complex, sending models down a sci-fi-inspired tunnel towards the zigzag runway. ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Sex and the City’ star Kyle MacLachlan wore a long coat over powder blue pants and a shirt with matching gloves. he later caught on Twitter to thank Prada co-creative director Raf Simons, calling the opportunity to open the show “an honour.” A range of structured silhouettes and high-end fashion items followed, with broad-shouldered blazers, leather jackets and parkas. worn over silky overalls or paired with space-age backpacks. Two years into their partnership, Simons and co-creative director Miuccia Prada merged formal tailoring with high-end workwear to create what the brand called “reality uniforms, rematerialized in leather.” precious and silk technology as a mark of respect and value”. Jeff Goldblum walks the runway at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2022 showcase. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Describing the actors as “reality interpreters, employed to echo truth through their portrayals”, the label also invited several other well-known Hollywood personalities to pose during the presentation. Ashton Sanders of the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” and “The Queen’s Gambit” star Thomas Brodie-Sangster were among the celebrities appearing on Sunday’s show. Goldblum, who is known for wearing colorful Prada items, including the flame-print shirt he wore in “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2018 – was the last to walk. The 69-year-old appeared in an all-black outfit that included a dark overcoat with mohair trim and sleeves. Top image: Jeff Goldblum walks the runway at the Fondazione Prada on Sunday.

