Pitti Uomo: On the way home





On the ground, even compared to last June’s edition, Pitti was sparsely populated, especially in the normal busy areas between the pavilions where the fairs celebrated the male peacocks that traditionally migrate to preen, be photographed and gaze at each other. dandyish accessories. The majority of peacocks seemed to have flown elsewhere this winter. Inside the pavilions, however, business was done. Speaking on day two, Isabel Ettedgui, owner of British luxury brand Connolly, said: “We’ve been non-stop since yesterday morning. People are constantly stopping. Representatives of Itoh, a premier Pitti exhibitor based in New Delhi, reported a steady stream of interest and inquiries from buyers. Bosse Myhr, director of womenswear and menswear at Selfridges, described Pitti Uomo 101 as one of the most enjoyable and successful editions in a long time. The lack of noise allowed us to concentrate and we bought two new brands. Pitti Uomo took place from January 11 to 13 in Florence. Courtesy of Pitti Immagine The absence of Pitti mainstay Brunello Cucinelli was keenly felt, as was the cancellation of scheduled events for brands such as Ann Demeulemeester and Caruso. Into the breach entered Finnish-American designer Ervin Latimer, who showcased his drag character Ana Conda for a joyful and thoughtful show for his label Latimmier at the Palazzo Pucci on January 12. A new Pitti development that gave space to breathe and flourish this edition was the Vintage pavilion, inaugurated only last season. A selection of collectors and dealers from across Europe presented the cream of their stock, offering goods for retail and wholesale. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More on this topic: Menswear and Tailoring Weeks to Continue Despite Omicron’s Rise Louis Vuitton will parade during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris India’s Great Men’s Fashion Opportunity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/pitti-uomo-on-its-way-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos