



Nino Cerruti, the designer and entrepreneur credited with pioneering the first deconstructed jacket in the 1970s, died yesterday. This interview was originally published last year in Vogue Italy, on the occasion of his 90th birthday. It has been edited and condensed. Nino Cerruti is a perfect gentleman who has just turned 90. He wraps his body in shirts like Audrey Hepburn. Rather than button them up, he rides the edges and tucks them into his pants, cinches them with a belt, and throws a sweater or jacket over them, or whatever he pleases. The effect is slightly anarchic and very pleasing to the eye. The style is balanced, but with a touch of drama, he says with a knowing smile. Cerruti was the first to deconstruct formal dress and bring genderless clothing to the masses. (It’s true that Orry-Kelly had already dressed Marlene Dietrich in a jacket, tie and pleated trousers in the 1930s, and that Saint Laurent introduced Le Smoking in the 1960s, but it was rare to see women in a suit- pants until the end of the 1970s, and then largely thanks to Cerruti.) He hates everything that clings to the body, that constrains it, that does not satisfy its capacity for movement and expression of thought . For Cerruti, these are the thoughts that must above all flow freely, unhindered even by clothing. The right to be comfortable has its limits, but even sweatpants can be stylish, perhaps worn with a carefully chosen sweater. It all depends on who wears them and how they suit that person’s character, he says. While discussing via Zoom the shifts in fashion in the pandemic-ravaged age of remote work, we do our best to avoid the familiar anecdotes: her philosophy studies cut short by her father’s untimely death; how he founded the first stylish menswear brand, Hitman, in 1957; her first Paris boutique in the late 1960s that sold a mix of women’s and men’s fashion in a space designed by architect Vico Magistretti, who was also a regular client of hers; and of course his mentorship of Giorgio Armani. The biography of Signor Nino, as he has been known for a long time, needs an update. There are many new details to add about the developments and initiatives in his life that not only made him an entrepreneur, but also the man the Fashion Encyclopedia described as the most French of Italian designers, which considering the pantheon includes Pierre Cardin is a compliment indeed. Well, start with the medium that allows our conversation to take place, the Internet. The medium is the message, and this kind of communication intrigues it. Observing how the digital and productive evolution of companies has been accelerated by Covid-19, he recognizes that the revolution brought by the web, e-commerce and social networks is changing how and when we express our desire to buy. But according to Cerrutis, the future tasks of fashion will certainly go beyond simply speeding up the production and distribution processes to satisfy these new modes of purchase.

