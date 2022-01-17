Fendi redefines the Roaring Twenties in the FW22 collection





Fendi recently unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection during Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by the elegance of the Roaring Twenties, Silvia Venturini Fendi revisits the era by mixing timeless classics with the wardrobe of the modern gentleman. Traditional fabrics were associated with sartorial elegance, breaking the boundaries of evening wear with several shades of burgundy, mocha, taupe, cream, black and raspberry. Understated hues give way to textural exploration and bold graphic statements in this season’s silhouettes. Classic satin tuxedo trims and striped silk jacquards are elevated to give the modern man timeless sophistication. Roman evening dress silhouettes are celebrated with cropped double-breasted jackets, super high-waisted dress pants and tailcoats. Nostalgic footwear, including O’Lock loafers and two-tone wingtip Chelsea boots, are paired with the trousers for an edgy look, while Fendi’s FF logo sneakers lend a dynamic aesthetic to the outfit. This season, Fendi paired its stiff suit with softness by pairing its suit with elevated mesh and leather. Blazers transform into flat capes, while high-cut jackets and keyhole knits expose the collarbone for a contemporary ensemble. Additional details including 3D printed pears and digital diamond prints, floral sheepskin brooches, pearl necklaces and crystal FF pendants are eye-catching accessories that bring light to Silvia’s reimagining crazy years. Take a look at the Fendi FW22 show above. In other Milan Fashion Week news, 1017 ALYX 9SM shared their extensive FW22 “FADE” collection.

