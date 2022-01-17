The Label Life: Goat Brand Labs acquires 90% stake in online fashion brand The Label Life





Mumbai: Goat Brand Labs, a Thrasio-style company run by former Flipkart executive Rishi Vasudev, bought a 90% stake in The Label Life to enter the fast-paced women’s fashion business. Goat Brand Labs, a Thrasio-style company run by former Flipkart executive Rishi Vasudev, bought a 90% stake in The Label Life to enter the fast-paced women’s fashion business. Goat Brand Labs will absorb most of The Label Lifes team, according to a statement. The company’s co-founder, Preeta Sukhtankar, will transition from her operations role to an advisory role, while fellow co-founders Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, who were recruited in 2016, will join the direct-to-consumer brand house. The Mumbai-based brand was launched by Sukhtankar in partnership with Bollywood personalities Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu, who were the brand’s style editors. Goat Brand has raised $36 million from New York-based investment firm Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, US-based Mayfield, Nordstar Partners and Better Capital. The startup plans to add several brands into the western women’s wear space.

The Label life sells in categories such as clothing, accessories, footwear and home. It plans to further develop these categories and expand into jewelry, beauty and personal care, and loungewear, among others. Women’s fashion and beauty are the hottest areas of e-commerce in India, and we were extremely keen to acquire a strong brand with high growth potential, Vasudev said in the statement. We will scale the brand (The Label Life) exponentially by expanding globally and launching new product categories. The aim is to make it one of the first D2C brands to hit the Rs 500 crore revenue mark by 2025. As a founding team, we have always believed that while we have the skill to create brands and understand style and aspirations, we have always hoped to partner with like-minded people who bring scale and strategic ability to help the brand achieve what it deserves. …said Shah of The Label Life.

The Label Life is the latest addition to Goat Brands Labs’ portfolio of D2C brand acquisitions, including Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, Indian womenswear brand Abhishti and pet food brand Doggie Dabbas.



