after the engagement, they dress in coordination

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially got engaged a few days ago, but it wasn’t until the last few hours that they first appeared in public as future spouses. They attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, appearing in love with the coordinating black crystal-encrusted looks.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they are the couple of the moment: a few days ago, they announced that they were officially engaged and, between a precious two-tone ring and a “toast” based on mutual blood, their marriage proposal was truly original. In the past few hours, they appeared for the first time in public after swearing eternal love, they did so at the fashion show of Dolce & Gabbana which took place during Milan Fashion Week. The detail that caught the public’s attention the most? Both dressed in coordinated with sparkling, rock and sensual looks.
Machine Gun Kelly is the Dolce & Gabbana model
Milan Fashion Week dedicated to menswear takes place, last weekend the Maison Dolce & Gabbana presented the Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection, inviting many famous faces to follow the show directly from the front rows. Among the special guests there was also Machine Gun Kelly who, in addition to performing, also turned into a “one-night model”. The rapper paraded on the catwalk with two different looks from the line signed by the label, the first total black but studded with crystals, the second white with the jacket decorated with studs and spikes with a rock soul.
Megan Fox with lace-up pants and crystal accessories
To accompany Machine Gun Kelly in this modeling experience could only be his girlfriend Megan Fox. The two posed side-by-side at the end of the event, proving to be in love with the coordinating all-black looks. While the rapper continued to wear the black suit covered in silver crystals, the actress went daring with lace-up leather pants and a sheer lace bodysuit. To top it all off, she chose a pair of stiletto pumps and diamond-set accessories, a maxi Swarovski belt and a matching choker necklace. Judging by their rock and bondage style, it is certain that the two will be able to surprise with original and sensual details even at their wedding.
