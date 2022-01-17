Fashion
Dresses with massive holes are the new fashion trend that everyone is following
The fashion industry has something new to offer, and we’re not talking about “Year of the Tiger” collections. We’re talking about dresses with massive holes, and it’s not what you think.
Fashion trends are constantly changing, and every time we enter a new year, people start and indulge in new trends. It’s been about a fortnight in 2022, and people wearing clothes and dresses with huge holes are the next big thing. We are not talking about distressed holes but large holes strategically and legitimately placed on dresses. Cutouts have been a trend that’s been around for a while, but we’ve always seen some decently sized cutouts. We’ve seen several dresses and tops with cutouts, creating a fashion statement, sometimes down the middle or all the way through.
Many fashion brands have embraced the cutout dress trend by designing dresses with holes. Something considered flawed before has now become a fashion trend. Several fashion houses and designers have even followed the trend of cut-out dresses by introducing them into their collections for 2022, all different from each other. Some cut-out dresses are subtle, while others have dangerously done it all. One brand, in particular, has taken a unique route for the cut-out dress trend by introducing dresses with massive holes.
An overview of dresses with massive holes:
fashion and travel blogger, Fisayo Longe, decided to create dresses with massive holes, and we’re not complaining about it, because they look gorgeous. She is the owner and artistic director of Kai Collective, a London-based womenswear brand that follows the path of accessible clothing but with a luxury aesthetic. Part of their Irun Didi collection, Kai Collective sells dresses with massive holes, naming them the “Auli Dress”. They claim that Auli is the epitome of intertwined strength and elegance, and rightly so, as everyone who has worn the dress to date epitomizes exactly that.
The dress has a figure-hugging fit that beautifully accentuates every woman’s curves, regardless of body type. Each individual wearing the dress has embodied it in their own unique way. Not only dresses, but Kai Collective also has a skirt called the “Adanna Skirt” with the same massive holes. While the dress is available in two colors, the skirt is available in a multi-color design. To say these outfits have cutouts would be an understatement, as the skirt and dresses with massive holes are big enough to fit into just about anything. Kai Collective, as a brand, aspires to create clothing for multi-dimensional women facing femininity in all its forms, and their clothing communicates to communities so that they never accept the limitations they may face.
Hero Image Courtesy: Jasmin Julietta Varjonen and Kai Collective Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: Kai Collective Instagram.
