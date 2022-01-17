Suhana Khan Looks Like ‘Catwoman’ in Corset Dress at Cousin Alia Chhiba’s Birthday Party





Your cousins ​​are your best friends! The warmth and love you share with them can never be expressed in words. Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan too, share a beautiful bond with their maternal cousins, Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba. Their love for each other is quite visible on their respective handles on social networks. Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother, Vikrant Chhiba. When she was a year older, her cousin, Suhana Khan, shared photos from their party. To mark Alia Chhiba’s birthday on January 17, 2021, Suhana Khan posted a photo of them on vacation in Dubai. The sister duo wore masks with their stunning outfits. While Suhana donned an olive green bodycon dress, Alia was seen wearing an animal print dress with a plunging neckline. Sharing the photo above, Suhana wrote: “I love you SM.” Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gives a Glimpse of His Home: From ‘Buddha’ Yard to Personal Music Studio A few hours ago, taking to her IG Stories, Suhana Khan shared two photos with her cousin, Alia Chhiba, from her birthday party. For the party, Suhana looked stunning as she channeled her inner catwoman and donned a black form-fitting corset tube dress. On the other hand, Alia looked adorable in a brown leather dress. Sharing the photos from the party, while on one Suhana wrote “Birthday girl @aliachhiba”, on the other she wrote: “I love you forever and ever.” Suhana and Alia’s tenderness is known to everyone. If you are an ardent Suhana Khan fan, you know how much love these two girls have for each other. May 22, 2021 marked the birthday of Suhana Khan and her cousin, Alia Chiba had walked down memory lane to make her special day more beautiful. Taking her IG handle, Alia had shared two never-before-seen monochrome images. In the first photo, little Alia was seen kissing Suhana. In the second photo, it looked like they tried to recreate their childhood image as Alia could be seen hugging and kissing Suhana tightly. Sharing the photos, Alia wished her sister and wrote: “Bday kisses for my A1.” Recommended Reading: Akshay Kumar and Nitara Feed Cows Amidst Nature, It’s Pure Father-Daughter Goals For the 2020 Indian Premier League, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan flew to Dubai and were accompanied by Alia Chhiba. When the Khan family returned to Mumbai, Suhana missed her cousin, Alia. Suhana dug around and posted a picture of Dubai with Alia. Suhana wrote, “I have my head cut off because I am too tall. I miss you @aliachhiba” at the top. Alia reposted the story and with a rainbow emoji and a pink heart on it, she wrote: “I miss you.” Two months after their vacation in Dubai, Alia Chhiba had missed her cousin, Suhana Khan and the beautiful moments they had spent together. Alia had posted a photo with Suhana in which the sister duo had paired up in gray-hued outfits. While Suhana opted for a gray crop top and a pair of flared jeans, Alia chose a gray top with a high waisted black skirt. Alia captioned the post as follows: “Follow the disco ball.” Wishing Alia a happy belated birthday! Next Read: Kiara Advani wishes her alleged beau, Sidharth Malhotra, a romantic note on his birthday AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/suhana-khan-at-alia-chhiba-birthday-party-29762 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos