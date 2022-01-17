Fashion
Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum walked for Prada in Milan
- Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum walked the Prada ‘Body of Work’ runway at Milan Fashion Week.
- The show had Hollywood stars such as Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield and Damson Idris.
- Prada described the inspiration for the show: “Work is a state of reality, a vital component of life.”
Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum made surprise appearances on the catwalk at the Prada men’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.
In a press release about the show, Prada described the theme of its Fall/Winter 2022 offering, titled “Body of Work”, at the industry event, saying, “Work is a state of reality a vital part of life.” Milan Fashion Week started on Friday and will continue until Tuesday, according to its website.
Prada’s website says the show used “theater and film as mirrors of reality” and took place at the Prada Foundation a place of Milanese art and culture that has undergone a sci-fi makeover with neon-lit metal grating tunnels. The line is the second designed by co-artistic directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who have been working together since early 2020, reported The Guardian.
MacLachlan, 62, and Goldblum, 69, booked the show alongside eight other Hollywood faces, according to the press release. These actors included
netflix
stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster of “The Queen’s Gambit”, Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” and Damson Idris of FX’s “Snowfall”.
“Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals,” Prada said of its decision to use these actors, in the press release.
MacLachlan, known for his roles in “Twin Peaks” and “Sex and the City,” walked first in an oversized long black coat, paired with a powder blue shirt, pants and gloves. Hours after walking he thanked Simons for the opportunity in a tweet, and described it as an “honor”.
Meanwhile, Goldblum competed in the finals in an all-black look consisting of a turtleneck, pants, leather gloves, and another oversized coat with fur detailing on the sleeves and trim.
Prada’s press release describes its collection as “uniforms of reality”, reinventing knitwear, bomber jackets and parkas with “elegance and sophistication”.
Prada’s fashion show took place in the middle several cancellations of luxury Italian fashion houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vogue Business reported on January 5. Giorgio Armani posted on LinkedIn in early January confirming that his shows would not take place due to “the worsening of the epidemiological situation”.
Vogue Business said Italian menswear brand Numero 00 also canceled their show in Milan, while Brunello Cucinelli canceled their appearance at Pitti Uomo in favor of a presentation at their showroom. He added that Herms, Dior, Loewe, Ami and Kenzo were planning to hold live menswear shows, as was Louis Vuitton with its latest collection designed by Virgil Abloh before his death.
According to the BBC, Italy recently recorded its highest daily figure of infections since the start of the pandemic, with more than 220,000 new cases reported on January 6.
Representatives for Prada, MacLachlan and Goldblum did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
