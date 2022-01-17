Fashion
11 Most Coveted Luxury Fashion Brands for Gen Z to Resell and Buy Vintage
Thanks to the high tide of vintage clothes and designers on the internet, pieces from luxury fashion brands are now being passed down to another generation (and in amazing condition), regardless of family ties. Vintage shopping was once a niche, a new way to upgrade your wardrobe is now the norm, especially for Gen Z. Resale is now officially part of the mainstream style game. It’s gotten to the point where even new luxury items purchased today are purchased with potential resale value in mind. TikTok is full of videos showing which luxury items and brands retain their value over time and it’s no wonder why.
On January 13, retailer The RealReal released its 2022 Luxury Consignment Report, which, as the name suggests, examines trends and statistics on luxury sending and we can confirm: the facts definitively reflect this increase in vintage resale. Resale has undeniably become mainstream, and the luxury industry has one distinction that sets it apart: every demographic is an active participant in luxury resale,” says Rati Sahi Levesque, president of The RealReal, in the report. From Gen Z to the Silent Generation, every demo increased its adoption of second-hand luxury in 2021, and almost every brand saw their resale value increase accordingly.
If you’re thinking of investing, buying vintage (for durability or other reasons), or are simply fascinated by the ever-changing world of resale, we’ve highlighted some of the brands below. most popular luxury fashion brands of all time and those in demand for Gen Z, as reported by The RealReal and in no particular order.
Gucci
With Alessandro Michele at its helm, Gucci has truly been the design house for generations young and old in recent years. Since 2016, the brand has embraced celebrity muses like Harry Styles, EXO’s Kai and Billie Eilish, all complete rockstars who speak the style language of young people while maintaining loyal customers. No wonder The RealReal calls it the no. 1 luxury resale brand at all ages.
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton’s iconic LV emblem is one of the most recognizable and copied signs in the world. Gen Z loves it for a reason because it’s so instantly recognizable and classic, but it also learned that ability to be bold and new with the help of people like the late Virgil Abloh and the celebrities chosen to represent the brand, like the BTS supergroup. and squid gameHoyeon Jung, the rising star of Hoyeon Jung, both global ambassadors for the luxury brand.
Prada
The Prada 2021 shopper is such a unique shopper that their look is classic, simple, functional and elegant. Think of anyone from Frank Ocean to Anna Wintour to Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria. (ICYMI: Cassie wears white Prada pumps in the second-season premiere of the hit HBO series. Yes, including that intense bathtub scene.)
Vintage Prada
Yes, these are different things. Vintage Prada is a flagship product. According to The RealReal, its value has increased by 38% over the past year. Notably, this increase aligns with Prada’s nylon comeback.
jean paul Gaultier
The 90s didn’t go anywhere. The RealReal report shows that Jean Paul Gaultier’s resale value has increased by 70% over the past year, making him one of Gen Z’s top niche picks, which just makes sense. Knitwear, printed bodycon garments and rock and roll sensibilities are so present in today’s trends. (And yes, Zendaya rocked some vintage Jean Paul Gaultier during Euphoriathe second season, too much!)
Chanel
Chanel has always been one of the biggest players in the resale game, with clothes even increasing in value over time. Chanel celebrities have been women like Kristen Stewart and Kaia Gerber.
Rag&Bone
Rag & Bone is one of the favorite contemporary brands of Gen Z and Millennials to spare. She is known for her beautiful, well-made classics and wardrobe basics.
Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood’s influence on modern fashion is therefore very palpable. Between the printed corsets seen on favorites like Bella Hadid, the coveted charm necklaces with the spaceship emblem, and the fact that every K-pop girl is rocking these days, he’s quite at makes sense that the resale value of the brand has increased by 26% this year.
Tory Burch
Tory Burch is one of the top brands sold by shoppers of all generations. Tory Burch was one of the biggest contemporary brands in women’s fashion towards the end of the 2000s decade.
Thierry Mugler
RealReal reported that iconic designer Thierry Mugler saw his resale value increase by 70% this year. Vintage Thierry Mugler has been worn on recent red carpets by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Cardi B.
Missoni
If you’re That Girl, you might know Missoni. The Italian luxury house has increased its resale value by 20% this year, especially for its knitwear.
Honorable Mentions: Sneakers
Yes, sneakers are luxury items now, at least when it comes to resale value. Sneaker resale culture is infamous, so of course they were bound to report to The RealReal. The retailer points out that sneaker collaborations, especially those from New Balance and Nike’s Jordan, are highly coveted this year. The Dior x Jordan 1 still reigns supreme, with some reselling up to $13,000. (It hurts to type, I’m not going to lie!)
The report also notes that New Balance collaborations are selling for up to 387% of their retail price, illustrated by an image of the wanted 550. (Pro tip: New Balance is constantly restocking non-collab versions of this silhouette so keep an eye out if you want to avoid those intense resale margins!)
Let’s slip into your DMs. Sign up for the teen vogue daily email.
Sources
2/ https://www.teenvogue.com/story/gen-z-most-coveted-fashion-brands
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022