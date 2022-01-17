11 Most Coveted Luxury Fashion Brands for Gen Z to Resell and Buy Vintage

Thanks to the high tide of vintage clothes and designers on the internet, pieces from luxury fashion brands are now being passed down to another generation (and in amazing condition), regardless of family ties. Vintage shopping was once a niche, a new way to upgrade your wardrobe is now the norm, especially for Gen Z. Resale is now officially part of the mainstream style game. It’s gotten to the point where even new luxury items purchased today are purchased with potential resale value in mind. TikTok is full of videos showing which luxury items and brands retain their value over time and it’s no wonder why.

On January 13, retailer The RealReal released its 2022 Luxury Consignment Report, which, as the name suggests, examines trends and statistics on luxury sending and we can confirm: the facts definitively reflect this increase in vintage resale. Resale has undeniably become mainstream, and the luxury industry has one distinction that sets it apart: every demographic is an active participant in luxury resale,” says Rati Sahi Levesque, president of The RealReal, in the report. From Gen Z to the Silent Generation, every demo increased its adoption of second-hand luxury in 2021, and almost every brand saw their resale value increase accordingly.

If you’re thinking of investing, buying vintage (for durability or other reasons), or are simply fascinated by the ever-changing world of resale, we’ve highlighted some of the brands below. most popular luxury fashion brands of all time and those in demand for Gen Z, as reported by The RealReal and in no particular order.

Gucci

With Alessandro Michele at its helm, Gucci has truly been the design house for generations young and old in recent years. Since 2016, the brand has embraced celebrity muses like Harry Styles, EXO’s Kai and Billie Eilish, all complete rockstars who speak the style language of young people while maintaining loyal customers. No wonder The RealReal calls it the no. 1 luxury resale brand at all ages.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s iconic LV emblem is one of the most recognizable and copied signs in the world. Gen Z loves it for a reason because it’s so instantly recognizable and classic, but it also learned that ability to be bold and new with the help of people like the late Virgil Abloh and the celebrities chosen to represent the brand, like the BTS supergroup. and squid gameHoyeon Jung, the rising star of Hoyeon Jung, both global ambassadors for the luxury brand.

Prada

The Prada 2021 shopper is such a unique shopper that their look is classic, simple, functional and elegant. Think of anyone from Frank Ocean to Anna Wintour to Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria. (ICYMI: Cassie wears white Prada pumps in the second-season premiere of the hit HBO series. Yes, including that intense bathtub scene.)

Yes, these are different things. Vintage Prada is a flagship product. According to The RealReal, its value has increased by 38% over the past year. Notably, this increase aligns with Prada’s nylon comeback.

jean paul Gaultier

The 90s didn’t go anywhere. The RealReal report shows that Jean Paul Gaultier’s resale value has increased by 70% over the past year, making him one of Gen Z’s top niche picks, which just makes sense. Knitwear, printed bodycon garments and rock and roll sensibilities are so present in today’s trends. (And yes, Zendaya rocked some vintage Jean Paul Gaultier during Euphoriathe second season, too much!)

Chanel

Chanel has always been one of the biggest players in the resale game, with clothes even increasing in value over time. Chanel celebrities have been women like Kristen Stewart and Kaia Gerber.

Rag&Bone

Rag & Bone is one of the favorite contemporary brands of Gen Z and Millennials to spare. She is known for her beautiful, well-made classics and wardrobe basics.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood’s influence on modern fashion is therefore very palpable. Between the printed corsets seen on favorites like Bella Hadid, the coveted charm necklaces with the spaceship emblem, and the fact that every K-pop girl is rocking these days, he’s quite at makes sense that the resale value of the brand has increased by 26% this year.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch is one of the top brands sold by shoppers of all generations. Tory Burch was one of the biggest contemporary brands in women’s fashion towards the end of the 2000s decade.

Thierry Mugler

RealReal reported that iconic designer Thierry Mugler saw his resale value increase by 70% this year. Vintage Thierry Mugler has been worn on recent red carpets by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Cardi B.

Missoni

If you’re That Girl, you might know Missoni. The Italian luxury house has increased its resale value by 20% this year, especially for its knitwear.

Honorable Mentions: Sneakers

Yes, sneakers are luxury items now, at least when it comes to resale value. Sneaker resale culture is infamous, so of course they were bound to report to The RealReal. The retailer points out that sneaker collaborations, especially those from New Balance and Nike’s Jordan, are highly coveted this year. The Dior x Jordan 1 still reigns supreme, with some reselling up to $13,000. (It hurts to type, I’m not going to lie!)

The report also notes that New Balance collaborations are selling for up to 387% of their retail price, illustrated by an image of the wanted 550. (Pro tip: New Balance is constantly restocking non-collab versions of this silhouette so keep an eye out if you want to avoid those intense resale margins!)

