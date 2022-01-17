Jeff Goldblum and Kyle Maclachlan walk the runway at the Prada Mens AW22 show in Milan





It’s Blue Monday and we’re all feeling the grim return to work (or WFH). But at the Pradas AW22 menswear show in Milan last night, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons delivered a vision of office attire worth jumping out of bed in the freezing darkness. And, in case we needed convincing of the merits of a bespoke, utilitarian Prada workwear wardrobe (we didn’t), the pair brought in a cast of Hollywood stars. to spice up the parade. Twin Peaks legend Kyle MacLachlan opened the proceedings in a navy double-breasted wool coat, pants and pale blue nylon shirt and was followed by a case of star actors including Queens Gambit and Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Sex Education leader Asa Butterfield, award-winning Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders and 18-year-old Jaden Michael, star of Netflix’s latest black and white series Colin. < style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> Prada Closing the show in the Fondazione Prada Deposito, outspoken Prada fan Jeff Goldblum walked the runway in an overcoat with mohair armbands and hem trim, black leather gloves and a scorching stare. The IRL runway moment brought a celebratory end to an otherwise fairly calm Milan menswear week, plagued by the decision of several brands to cancel their in-person shows due to the Omnicron threat; among them Giorgio Armani, Gucci, MSGM and JW Anderson, who was due to present his first menswear show in Italy this season. The collection itself, titled Body of Work, was a celebration of the work wardrobe, from professional tailoring to utilitarian overalls. But rather than the latter in denim or canvas, these functional pieces had been Prada-fied and came in shimmering silks and buttery leather. Overalls and bomber jackets are becoming as smart and office-appropriate as a three-piece suit. < style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> Prada An exaggerated, form-fitting silhouette of a nipped-in waist and powerful shoulders was seen in wool coats, colorful leather trench coats and tailored jackets, which were paired with colorful leather gloves and tailored silky trousers designed for workwear that, in all truth, was far too fabulous for any office. < style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> Prada But in many ways, that was really the point. Whether in the boardroom, in the kitchen, or off duty, Raf and Miuccia set out to make sense of the daily activity, as the show’s notes say. And certainly Goldblum in Prada mohair is the sense of occasion this Blue Monday needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/insider/jeff-goldblum-kyle-maclachlan-prada-men-s-aw22-show-milan-b977065.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos