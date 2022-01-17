Cyndia Harvey is one of fashion’s most versatile hairstylists Interview





Solid silk fan-shaped braids; extra-long lacquered bands that radiate like sunbeams; a platinum tornado, swirling just so that the imaginative (and often towering) works dreamed up by hairstylist Cyndia Harvey look more like sculptures than hair. “Creativity is a muscle you have to exercise. It doesn’t just happen,” says Harvey. And in the strength of his work, it shows. I grew up in Jamaica. My mother was a hairdresser, so I’ve always been in the hair business. Ever since I was a child, hair has been an important part of my lifestyle, spending most evenings in my mother’s living room and Sundays on the veranda of my childhood home, watching the sun and having my hair braided. the hair. I started hairdressing professionally when I was 17 in London. I’ve always loved the tactility of hair; Im quite a tactile person. I love doing things. I love using my hands. I like to feel things. That’s why I was drawn to hair from an early age. There are things from my upbringing that I incorporate into my work every day. It was the skills of my early years working in a hair salon specializing in Afro-textured hair that gave me this advantage behind the scenes: knowing how to work with a multitude of textures, an expressive art like braiding and having a expanded vision of the unlimited. hair possibilities. I knew things that no one else could do. The best school was working for years in a black barber shop. Akinola Davies Hours of weaving for My hair Akinola Davies But the technical part of the hairstyle does not motivate me. I get inspired by telling stories. It’s easy to make a really smooth pony with a center part. What is not easy is to make someone feel something by looking at a photo. What conversations could take place [from a look]? I hope when you look at my photos you get a visceral reaction more than anything. I went from working in the salon to spending years helping [hairstylist] Sam McKnight, traveling and working alone, defining my voice. My work is all about an illusion. the [glossy, bejeweled] hair to Simone Rocha’s spring 2022 fashion show was strongly inspired by the rituals of baptism, wetting the baby’s head. I wanted to capture that precise moment in real time, a freeze frame of water droplets dripping down hair. These parades are very spontaneous and very charged in adrenaline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.allure.com/story/cyndia-harvey-hairstylist-interview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

