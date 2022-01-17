My Dress-Up Darling Season 2: Renewal? Release date? What is known?





Fukuda’s graphic novel My Dress-Up Darling first saw the light of day in 2018. It quickly rose to the sixth line of the most popular comics chart. The manga was also on the seller’s recommended book list at bookstores in Japan. The anime’s first season premiered on January 9, 2022. Now, anime and manga fans are eagerly awaiting details regarding the future of the shows. Fans are not bothered by the lack of news about the renewal of the projects. My Dress-Up Darling season 2: Do we have a release date? Is it renewed? Ahead of the premiere of the new anime, audiences were intrigued by the continuation of the project. Despite the absence of official news, the public is confident in the success of the planned enterprise. Presumably, My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 release will take place in early 2023. For now, viewers are hoping to hear the coveted second season announcement from the anime writers. Recall that the anime is based on the manga of the same name by Shinichi Fukuda. The screen version of the work is managed by the well-known company CloverWorks. My Dress-Up Darling season 2: what is the plot? The main events revolve around high school student Wakana Gojo. The young man likes to create large dolls and think about their images. He needs a pattern with which to sew outfits for his products for these purposes. Nimble classmate Marin has long dreamed of her cosplay, so she begs to be the guys’ assistant. Wakana agrees. This is how the cooperation of completely different young people begins. It remains only to guess where this will lead the main characters. Even before the premiere of the first season, critics called the film adaptation another romantic comedy. They were probably not far from the truth. However, for each product, there is a merchant. Some viewers dreamed about whether there would be a season 2 because they liked the first season. It’s too early to give any definite predictions about the sequel, but fans have already come to their conclusions. Yoriko Tomita handled the anime’s script. Most viewers know the author of Tokyo Revengers and Blood Blockade Battlefront. The anime creator has 14 independent projects, which indicates a solid track record.

