PREP BASKETBALL: Port Angeles Boys claim fourth straight win in dominant fashion





BREMERTON — The Port Angeles boys’ basketball team took an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and then cruised to a 70-27 win over league foes Olympic on Saturday. It was the Roughriders’ fourth straight win and fourth straight game with 70 or more points. Coach Kasey Ulin said Olympic played solid defense and the Riders needed to be patient on offense. Ulin said the Riders didn’t shoot so well from the outside (4 for 18), but scored 50 points in the paint. Port Angeles also played solid defense, allowing 10 or fewer points in each quarter. “We came out with great defensive focus,” he said. “Our energy was high and we forced a lot of low percentage shots.” Position John Vaara led the team with 20 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Parker Nickerson had 13 points and Wyatt Dunning had 12. Dunning added 11 rebounds. “Tyler Hunter was phenomenal off the bench with six rebounds,” Ulin said. Hunter added eight points. It was only the Riders’ third game since Dec. 21 and they have yet to play a home game since Dec. 9. Ulin said his players have maintained a positive attitude during the COVID-19 postponements this winter. “These guys have been so persistent. They have a great attitude and showed good unity. The guys support each other,” Ulin said. Port Angeles (5-0, 6-2) should then play again at home Thursday at 7 p.m. in a rematch with Olympic (1-4, 3-5). Then they have a monster game scheduled against North Kitsap at 3 p.m. Saturday. North Kitsap (6-0, 10-1) is one of the best 2A teams in the state. Port Angeles 70, Olympic 27 PA 18 19 26 7 – 70 It’s true. 2 10 10 5 – 27 Port Angeles (70) – Vaara 20, Nickerson 13, Dunning 12, Hunter 8, Maestas 7, Soule 5, Wheeler 5. Neah Bay 78, Taholah 20 TAHOLAH – The Neah Bay boys’ basketball team rallied 33-1 after the first quarter and then earned a 78-20 road win over Taholah. Neah Bay had good balance in Saturday’s game, with six players scoring eight or more points in a 78-20 road win over Taholah. Tyler Swan led the Red Devils with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Kaeden Butterfield had 14 points, shooting 7 for 8 from 2 points. He also had 12 rebounds. Devon Halttunen scored 10, while Jodell Wimberley, Jared Halttunen and Cayden Smith each scored eight. Neah Bay (1-0, 4-1) is then set to host Clallam Bay at 7.15pm on Tuesday. Neah Bay 78, Taholah 20 NB 33 19 16 10 — 78 Move. 1 10 5 4 – 20 Neah Bay (78) – Swan 15, Butterfield 14, D. Halttunen 10, Wimberley 8, J. Halttunen 8, Smith 8, Chambers 5, Carrick 4, Bella 4. Girls basketball Neah Bay 76, Taholah 32 TAHOLAH — Neah Bay’s Allie Greene scored 30 points as the Red Devils women’s basketball team beat Taholah 76-32. Greene shot 6-for-10 from 2-point range and 6-for-10 from 3-point range for his points. Greene scored 27 points in his previous game and it was his third game of the year with 20+ points. Oceana Aguirre had 16 points, while Ryana Moss scored 10. Four-game winning streak Neah Bay (1-0, 5-1) is scheduled to play at home at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday against Clallam Bay. Neah Bay 76, Taholah 32 NB 14 24 20 18 — 76 Move. 8 10 9 5 – 32 Neah Bay (76) – A. Greene 30, Aguirre 16, R. Moss 10, Halttunen 5, Q. Greene 4, Swan 4, Ray 4, C. Moss 3. Crescent 40, Clallam Bay 11 JOYCE — The Crescent women’s basketball team came off a long gameless hiatus and improved to 7-3 on the year with a 40-11 win over Clallam Bay over the weekend. JoCy Kazlauskas and Payton Fieldsend led the Loggers down the field, according to coach Mike Haselett. “Kazlauskas played great defense for the Loggers with 10 points on fast breaks,” Hazelett said. “The Loggers got off to a slow start as they haven’t played games in over a week and a half. Fieldsend came off the bench…with fearless defense and put up 10 quick points. “[Fieldsend] was key to getting the Loggers moving,” Hazelett said. Crescent (2-0, 7-3) postponed three games this week and is scheduled to play at home Thursday at 5:45 p.m. against Port Angeles’ C team. Crescent 40, Clallam Bay 11 DC 0 5 6 0 — 11 Cres. 6 5 17 13 — 40 Crescent (40) – Kazlauskas 10, Fieldsend 10, Mason 7, Dunavant 6, Gales 5, Horn 2.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/sports/prep-basketball-port-angeles-boys-win-fourth-straight-in-dominant-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos