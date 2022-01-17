20 minutes with: Lilya Yasmina, personal shopper and fashion consultant

Text size





Just because someone is successful doesn’t necessarily mean they look successful. Working long hours in any profession can mean foregoing the latest style and fashion trends.

Enter the Lilya Yasmina chair. The personal shopper and the style adviser will replace the haute couture victim of means. Working globally from her London base, Chair, 40, prides herself on leaving her clients feeling better.

Trained by years as a buyer and scout in the fashion and beauty industries, Chair makes it a point to follow the latest trends, the hottest designers and the hottest looks in casual fashion, professional and nocturnal. She has put her knowledge and experience to work in private practice, handling the fashion issues of individual clients seeking professional help to update and maintain their personal style.

SLOPE: What does a fashion consultant and a personal shopper do?

Lilya Yasmina Chair: If you are my client, my most important job is to understand your needs. I ultimately want to make your life easier by building the right wardrobe for your lifestyle. I work to evolve, match and adapt your personal exterior style to your personality. I can show you brands and looks that you may not know yet, because it’s my job to know them.

What has been your journey in this career?

I have always been drawn to art, beauty and luxury in general. After my studies, I worked for big names in luxury such as Lancme and St. Laurent. I realized very quickly that my work as a beauty and fashion consultant could have a very strong impact on people’s confidence and the way they see themselves. This realization led me directly to personal image consulting and personal shopping.

How did you get started once you made the transition to shopper and image consultant?

When I started my journey I was new to London. I had no connections or networks to lean on, but I was passionate about what I was building. The beginnings were difficult and finding customers was difficult. I didn’t have a clear path, but I had a strong intuition on how to connect with people.

Who became these first customers?

They were busy moms from my daughters’ nursery. Most of them didn’t have time to shop or explore new trends. They didn’t have the opportunity to worry about their wardrobe, but they still wanted to look stylish. The transformations they have experienced lead to lasting relationships. They still call me every season to refresh their wardrobe. Now their husbands and children also ask for my help.

I went from building new wardrobes for my friends, to exploring luxury boutiques for new clients, to receiving invitations to haute couture shows alongside Anna Wintour, Ines de La Fressange and other big names in the fashion world.

When and why should someone contact you as an expert consultant and buyer?

My performances are generally triggered by a change of season, a change of career, a change of social life. Yet sometimes I’m brought in just because a client has a desire to have higher self-esteem.

My clients want to change the transformation into something more in line with their identity. They are also looking to save time when designing and purchasing this change, knowing that we can cut to the chase together and target their needs. Finally, in cases where clients are more in touch with their own style, they come to me when they are looking for specific or exclusive pieces, knowing that I know how and where to find such things.

What does a day as a style consultant look like?

My days vary between meeting clients to discuss what they are really looking for; stop by to explore their current wardrobes; schedule all brand meetings for my clients; and look through the line with new brands so I can judge if they are suitable. I look at what they have available in terms of styles and sizes, and discuss with them my very specific needs for current customers.

Now that you are working with renowned and successful people, your clients have extensive resources. What are they missing that brings them to you?

They need organization and self-confidence. They may be successful in business, but that doesn’t mean they have an idea of ​​what they want to project or what they want to look like. We work together to find that. Also, in some cases, they really lack the time to pay special attention to fashion or to go out and buy the required items.

What are the most common mistakes your customers make?

One of the most common mistakes is shopping. Once back home, they struggle to match the pieces together or to create outfits. Some beautiful objects end up lying around in their cupboards with their price tag still on. My role is to control that and make sure what we buy works as a whole with older pieces that they like to wear.

How does your work as a consultant and image extend to other aspects of your clients’ lives?

Over the years, I have observed the impact of style transformation on the self-confidence of my clients. Looking better certainly made them feel better. I find that my clients trust me and my skills, so they end up asking for more help and changes in other aspects of their lives. I have developed a lifestyle coaching service in which I organize everything for the client with the help of the best experts in multiple fields ranging from fashion to fitness to mental health.

This article has been edited for length and clarity.