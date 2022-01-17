Holly Willoughby wows in stunning strapless dress for Dancing on Ice 2022 launch





This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby made sure all eyes were on her as ITV’s Dancing on Ice returned to the small screen Video loading Video unavailable The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel play now Dancing On Ice: Holly and Phil open the 2022 series

Holly Willoughby looked amazing as she geared up for the return of Dancing on Ice on Sunday. The mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a photo of her attire for the 2022 premiere episode – and she certainly didn’t disappoint. Posing backstage, Holly showed some skin in a stunning strapless sky blue dress designed by Suzanne Neville London. The form-fitting garment clung to Holly’s curves in all the right places and featured a cropped train. The This Morning presenter accessorized him with Susannah Lovis jewelery and a pair of Sophia Webster shoes – which were hidden by her dress.











Holly captioned the photo: And we were back @dancingonice 2022 see you soon on @itv 6.30pm Dress #hwstyle by @suzanneneville jewelry by @susannahlovisjewellers shoes by @sophiawebster.” Her followers were quick to like and comment on the snap, with one person writing, “It’s so adorable!!” Another posted, “Gorgeous! Can’t wait to reconnect,” while a third added, “You look beautiful, I love your dress.”











Someone else commented, “What an absolutely stunning dress…love the color!” It comes after she and her co-host Phillip Schofield shared some behind-the-scenes snaps. Phillip, 59, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday afternoon to post a selfie of him and his good friend Holly, 40, on the ice. The father-of-two smiles at the camera while wearing a black puffer jacket as Holly stands behind him.













Picture: hollywilloughby/Instagram)

The snap was obviously taken before the mother-of-three glammed up as she wore a patterned jumper and plaid winter coat. Phillip simply captioned the post, “Back to the rink,” followed by a smiley face emoji. Holly also posted her own solo selfie as she enjoyed a cup of tea backstage using an official ITV mug.













Picture: schofe / Instagram)















Picture: ITV)

“Waiting backstage for @dancingonice rehearsals to start just in case you were wondering what channel was on tonight @itv (sic),” she captioned the photo. Dancing on Ice 2022 will feature a whole host of famous faces, including Love Island star Liberty Poole and Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor. They will be joined by former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole and pop star Rachel Stevens. However, it was Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt who was named the favorite for this year’s series. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/breaking-holly-willoughby-wows-stunning-25960973 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos