Kate Middleton is a bigger fashion inspiration in the US than Meghan Markle – ‘no wonder’





The royal family is talked about and debated every day, but one thing that gets talked about the most is their fashion choices and who wears what at each event. A new study by Karen Millen has looked at which royal has been searched for, talked about and shared the most over the past year in America. It was all about who was the most popular royal for their fashion choices in the United States.

Meghan Markle, 40, was born and raised in California, America by her mother Doria Ragland, 65, and father, Thomas Markle, 77. After officially moving to the UK in 2018 when she married Prince Harry, 37, she returned to the US in March 2020. Kate Middleton, also 40, was born and raised in Berkshire, England, and still remains an active member of the royal family. Her primary residence is Kensington Palace in central London which she shares with her husband Prince William, 39, and their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three years. READ MORE: Kate and Meghan’s jewelry reflects a different ‘upbringing’

So who is having the most impact on overseas fashion in America? A spokesperson for Karen Millen told Express.co.uk: “The results revealed that Kate, with over 9,200 searches per month for her style last year, is the clear winner. “With her signature gold dress at the James Bond premiere, it’s no wonder she reigns over all the others.” Throughout 2021, Kate has been the most searched for by people in the United States and she has also written 453 posts about her fashion choices. DO NOT MISS :

This involved 17 articles written about princess fashion and 6,518 social engagements. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, followed the Princess of York with 100 searches for her style. The Countess had just five articles written about her style in America and 192 social engagements. In last place was Princess Anne. The Princess Royal has had just 10 searches for her style in the US, with 37 articles written about her and 4,601 social engagements.

