The 2022 Porsche Cayenne gets dressed up with the Platinum Edition





Porsche announced new Platinum Edition versions of its 2022 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe on Sunday. Currently available to order and due in the summer, the Platinum Edition treatment, which was also recently announced for the Panamera, brings a number of unique styling touches and additional standard equipment. It is available on the base, S and E-Hybrid versions of the Cayenne and Cayenne coupes and adds popular options such as matrix LED headlights, Bose sound system, 8-way adjustable sports seats with Porsche logo, a ambient lighting and a panoramic roof. Standard. Also included are Porsche’s RS Spyder Design wheels, which here measure 21 inches and include unique dark satin accents. 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Other Platinum Edition features include additional dark satin accents on the front air vents, some of the badging, as well as the standard window trim and sport exhaust tips. Unique styling touches for the interior include a chalk accent color for the seat belts, textured aluminum accents around the dash and brushed aluminum door plaques and featuring Platinum Edition script. The Platinum Edition is likely the last major announcement for the current generation Cayenne before it receives a mid-cycle update, which is expected to be introduced for the 2023 model year. Prototypes have already been spotted. Full pricing for the Cayenne Platinum Edition range is shown below: 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition – $80,350

2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Platinum Edition – $84,650

2022 Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition – $94,750

2022 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Platinum Edition – $96,950

2022 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition – $94,050

2022 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition – $95,150 All prices include a destination fee of $1,350.

