All the looks of Prada Homme Fall 2022





English singer-songwriter and lead guitarist of popular 1990s rock band Oasis Noel Gallagher once said, "I don't live to work; I work to live. Well, if Gallagher takes a look at Prada's Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection, he just might change his mind. For their latest show, Prada's co-creative directors, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, delved into the concept or, rather, the action of labor. Specifically, drawing inspiration from the fantasy but reality-based mediums of theater and film, they sought to elevate and infuse traditional workwear with the same element of fantasy. Damson Idris for the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show monica feudi Asa Butterfield for the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show monica feudi To help highlight the inspiration behind this collection, Prada sent several of Hollywood's most revered actors to the runway as models, sporting some of the show's chicest looks. twin peaks star and sex and the city mainstay Kyle MacLachlan opened the show and was soon followed by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders and Filippo Scott. jurassic park Pop culture star and icon Jeff Goldblum closed the show, capping off one of the most star-studded shows to date. The collection itself included 50 looks, all paying homage and elevating traditional workwear from various industries. Several bold suits in dark colors with exaggerated shoulder pads and a variety of chic gray wool coats trimmed with sheepskin referenced stereotypical corporate styles, while making them more dramatic. Likewise, many leather trench coats with matching leather pants and shirts transformed the traditionally practical gabardine coat into something fresher and more striking. While paying homage to white-collar work, Prada simultaneously looked at blue-collar jobs and the clothing associated with those roles. In particular, cotton jumpsuits have been transformed through the use of a brighter color palette and different fabrics. Collared jumpsuits in light pink and blue looked both practical and chic, while others in latex oozed cool. "Here, everyday reality is valued, its signs and signifiers interchanged with those of elegance and sophistication," Prada and Simons said in a statement about the collection. "Through this interaction, merit and value are given to human effort at all levels: perceived job uniforms take on new importance. Simply put, with their latest collection, Prada's co-creative directors have created clothes that not only celebrate the high value of work in our society, but do so in an incredibly sophisticated, chic, and powerful way. Using exaggerated silhouettes, bold colors, and a cast of star models, they effectively introduced some of the most traditionally boring and stagnant styles into the realm of fashion fantasy and in doing so honored those necessary professions that make our society work.

