Nike Air Max 1 2022 Acid Wash Camo Release Date





While their 2021 collabs may have started afresh with Egyptian ideas, Concepts quickly became more interesting with each release, referencing otoro, silent films, and even the Kiwi Queen. 2022 builds on that momentum, as the shop has prepared not just one but two different rock and roll-inspired Nike Air Max 1s. Next to its earlier revealed counterpart, this pair is much lighter on the bandana print; however, it still features the fashion signature in the musical genre. Acid-wash denim, for example, marks much of the upper, its panels accented by Swooshes resembling floral and colorful patches. A cow-patterned faux-fur panel dresses up the upper, offering a showy ’80s feel that effectively plays off the corduroy hits, graphic-adorned collar, and extra velor laces. The camouflage-embellished fender opts for a somewhat modified tiger stripe, fitting as the Vietnam War began shortly after rock and roll’s recorded origin. For a closer look at this colorway, see the images available below. Once a release date has been announced, expect to find the details here. Separately, new images of the Louis Vuitton x Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 have emerged. Pictures via @kangofmemphis

