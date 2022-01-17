Savannah James is royalty and she knows it. Wife of LeBron James, she has been shown several times by The King. Whether it’s a vacation, a celebratory occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons’ basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in awe of her radiant beauty. At the premiere ofSpace Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them take family photos to celebrate the release of the film. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram Story to express his gratitude to her and show the world how gorgeous she looks. It’s safe to say she’s aware of her brilliance.

Lately, however, she’s been using Instagram to keep her footing high. Her lavishly styled hair has become the talk of the internet time and time again, and her latest post keeps that trend alive. In the video, she can be seen with an orange/copper tone in her hair and a beautifully sleek black dress, accenting the new color. She borrows a line from Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot, 7 Foot” as her caption, because who doesn’t love a classic Wayne reference?

People took to Twitter to express how gorgeous she looked:

It seems like everyone is anticipating and looking forward to what she’s going to do next. In November 2021, Savannah arrived at MGM’s House of Guccifirst to drop dead gorgeous. Since then, every look Savannah gives has taken the internet by storm. It will be interesting to see how she continues to stun social media every time she steps out.