Every JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2022 Look





Concerns over the Omicron variant prompted JW Anderson’s furious show to become audienceless, but the 51 looks from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 and Pre-Fall 2022 menswear collection promise the party would have been a for the age. Founder and Creative Director Jonathan Anderson dives into the colorful, childish and creative, resulting in playful fashion that stands out from the usually serious menswear runways. Emphasizing that the key word in his latest presentation would be “silly,” Anderson’s new collection, which debuted Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. EST, meets and exceeds the brief he s ‘is fixed. Everything from shoes and accessories to dresses, coats and pants carries the essence of a dreamy party we’re all invited to. Filmed at London’s Scala nightclub and concert venue, the show lives up to its lively backdrop. The collectible film begins with a clip of fog cascading down the club’s red-painted steps. At the same time, the optimistic and current mix of DJ Pascal Moscheni, with multiple hyphens, transports you to the world of JW Anderson, much cooler than ours. Its soundtrack, which includes unreleased songs by Turkish composer Berk Icli and Amsterdam DJ Young Marco, is the perfect accompaniment to Anderson’s spirited creations. While the clothes in this collection are praiseworthy on their own, it’s the accessories that are likely to catch your eye at first glance. A pigeon clutch and a knitted elephant bag reminiscent of Anderson’s calfskin elephant bags for Loewe are the first stars. More traditional handbags are embellished with exaggerated borders and whimsical shapes, such as a forest green bag in the shape of a fortune cookie. Other fun touches include a top made up of colorful elastics, a shimmering gold polo shirt with matching cropped shorts, and a collared top with a dramatic asymmetric hemline. On the women’s side, asymmetrical dresses reign supreme. Giving everything but “toga”, the silhouettes strike the perfect balance between eye-catching and simple, except for the few that are adorned with a giant eye. Asymmetrical hemlines are inherited from the masculine side, adding a note of continuity between the two. Sequins weave their way throughout the collection, from shimmering multi-colored tops to a dazzling LBD and a zebra print dress draped in rainbow charms. The second half of the show is dominated by baggy, form-fitting leather pants that take on an oily shine. Jonathan Anderson has performed with unique show deliveries, from his “Show in a Box” at the start of the pandemic to Loewe’s “Show In a Book” and “Show In a Shirt”. The new collection is no exception. Asexual animated avatars depicting clothes and accessories from the Fall/Winter 2022 show have appeared in the windows of Milan-based luxury retailer Antonia. Anderson also showed a mix of IRL and digital details on instagram, seemingly inspired by the creative filters that kept us entertained during the pandemic. Whether you’re interested in the memorable pigeon clutch or see yourself stepping out with a sequin shirt soon, the JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2022 collection is packed with inspiration for would-be partiers. In each piece, Anderson’s message is clear: the next time we’re allowed to let go, we shouldn’t be holding anything back.

