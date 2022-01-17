Fashion
Amanda Holden channels Heidi Klum as she slips into a daring criss-cross yellow dress
Amanda Holden goes without underwear in a daring yellow criss-cross dress, just like the one worn by Heidi Klum days earlier as she filmed Britain’s Got Talent
Amanda Holden looked stunning on Sunday when she wore a daring yellow crisscross dress for the first day of filming Britain’s Got Talent 2022 in London.
The judge, 50, left little to the imagination in the snagged number, which featured a super-high thigh-high slit that drew attention to the star’s toned pins.
Additionally, Amanda’s dress was nearly identical to the sunshine-yellow Dundas dress that model Heidi Klum wore last week.
Wow: Amanda Holden, 50, looked sensational on Sunday when she wore a daring criss-cross yellow dress for the first day of filming Britain’s Got Talent 2022 in London
Matching: Amanda’s dress was almost identical to the sunshine yellow Dundas dress that model Heidi Klum, 48, was seen last week
Taking to her Instagram earlier in January, Heidi, 48, dropped jaws in the striking dress and even went underwear-less in the daring number as she twirled around in the laced up look in her video post .
The bright yellow dress was floor-length, but it was far from modest, as it featured a slit that reached her upper back.
On Monday, Amanda paired her similar piece with chic white heels and wore her shiny blonde hair loose.
She beamed from ear to ear while posing up a storm with fellow judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon and looked generally stunning in a face full of glamour.
Looking good: Amanda paired her similar piece with chic white heels and wore her shiny blonde hair loose
Judges: She beamed from ear to ear as she posed up a storm with fellow judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon
The four judges were also joined by hosts Ant and Dec as they excitedly posed ahead of the auditions.
Last year’s series of BGT was canceled due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, so it’s no wonder the cast are eager to continue with the 2022 season.
The fifteenth series, slated for production and broadcast last year, has raised concerns from ITV, Thames and Syco Entertainment over how to film safely under new government restrictions to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wow: Heidi dropped jaws in the striking dress and even went underwear-free in the daring number as she twirled around in the laced-up look in her video post
The initial decision was to postpone production until later that year, but everyone involved agreed that they would not produce a new series until the following year.
It was reported on Saturday that Simon will remain on Britain’s Got Talent until 2025, with the show’s contract extended.
The TV personality will be a TV show judge for four more series after ITV extended the program’s current deal for a further 12 months, claims The mirror.
It comes after it was revealed on Friday that Simon was abandoning ‘almost all of his staff’ at Syco and slashing the multi-million pound entertainment empire dramatically after nearly 20 years.
A source told the publication about BGT: “He shows no signs of slowing down and is working on a lot of US projects as well.”
Here to stay: It was reported on Saturday that Simon will remain on Britain’s Got Talent until 2025 as the show’s deal is extended
