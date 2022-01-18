Newly Engaged Megan Fox Shows Off Her Underwear in Sheer Lace Dress at D&G Fashion Show

She flew to Italy to see her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly take part in the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2022 menswear fashion show.

And MeganFox, 35, looked amazing as she showed off her black lingerie at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Milan on Sunday.

The actress left little to the imagination in the racy sheer lace number as she posed up a storm on the steps outside.

wow! Newly engaged Megan Fox, 35, showed off her underwear in a racy sheer lace dress as she supported Machine Gun Kelly at the Dolce & Gabbana show on Sunday

Her all-black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble featured a floral pattern, long sleeves and showed off her tanned legs thanks to its thigh-skimming hem.

Underneath the dress, Megan wore a pair of high-waisted panties and a matching lace bra.

Megan added height to her frame with platform sandal heels and accessorized with an array of pearl and gold necklaces, including one that featured her new fiance’s initials ‘MGK’.

Incredible: The actress left little to the imagination in the racy sheer lace number as she posed up a storm on the steps outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Milan, Italy

Megan styled her raven tresses in a center parting and amped up the glamor with a swipe of feline black eyeliner and classic cherry red lipstick.

The happy couple got engaged this month on a romantic getaway, and they shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Megan made the engagement announcement last week by sharing a video of their intimate proposal to her Instagram account, citing that it took place on Tuesday, January 11 outside Spa Botnico at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Porto. Rico.

Walk this way: The actress flew to Italy to watch her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly walk the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2022 men’s fashion show (pictured)

Power couple: The couple grabbed attention in their daring outfits as they posed for a photo parade on Saturday

Earlier in the week, Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – wrote on Instagram: “Yes, in this lifetime and in all lifetimes.” under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.

‘I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love. (sic)’

Committed! Megan made the announcement on Wednesday by sharing a video of their intimate proposal to her Instagram account, citing that it took place on Tuesday, January 11.

Megan shared a video of the proposal and wrote, “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic “We were oblivious to the pain we were going to face together in such a short and frenetic period of time.

‘Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us but drunk on love. And karma.

“A year and a half later, after going through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And as in all lifetimes before this, and as in all lifetimes after, I said yes. then we drank each other’s blood. (sic)’