You can buy Euphoria’s outfits and they’re actually quite affordable.





Your 2022 wardrobe will be unmatched

Last week saw the return of Euphoria after its successful debut in 2019. With its Gen-z and E-girl aesthetic, Euphoria started many TikTok trends. The center of it all is costume designer Heidi Bivens, creating an iconic wardrobe for the characters. There’s no doubt that the cast of Euphoria has the best outfits of any high school kid on TV. Only two episodes away, the new season has already captured the show’s adventurous, edgy, and fashionable style. Viewers weren’t disappointed, and many scoured the internet dying to find the sources of all the iconic outfits. There is no doubt that the show has an undeniable impact on setting new fashion trends. Here is a collection of some outfits that you can incorporate into your evenings or your everyday style. Many of them are actually quite affordable. Maddy Perez’s cut-out black dress Believe it or not, web searches for “cutout black dress” increased nearly 900% after the season two premiere. The all-black cut-out dress and matching gloves are from the brand AKANA and it’s no surprise that it’s already sold out. Paired with this look was a Claire’s “BRAT” necklace. Cassie Howard’s ruched blue bodysuit In this remarkable scene which has been recreated by many users on TikTok, Cassie wears a blue bodycon dress by British brand House of CB. The blue dress has already seen a 143% increase in searches. Although sold out, other colors in the exact style are still available. This is the perfect dress for a night out. Kat Hernandez is cozy in green The cozy green cardigan is from the brand Danielle Guizio retails at $200. Stradivari offers many dupes for the green cardigan Kat is wearing. They have different shades and retail lengths at about 10. A Cramps Graphic Tee for 19 is paired with a mesh midi skirt from powerful weekend retails at $66. Kat rocks this affordable yet stylish outfit. Perfect inspiration for your next spring closet. Maddy Perez’s safety pin crop top the crop top with safety pin can be found on Ebay at an affordable price, a perfect way to spice up your everyday look. The white t-shirt was paired with a baby blue angora beret. Dupes for this can be found at Monki and vintage revival retail at only 10. Nate Jacob rips adidas Anyone can easily get their hands on the sweatshirt Nate wore in the first episode. From JD Sports at asos, there are several places where you can buy this classic Adidas logo sweater. Sometimes the simplest really is the best. The hype and demand for Euphoria outfits is only growing. If you want more Euphoria mode go follow @closetofeuphoria on instagram which has nearly 28,000 subscribers. This account finds you all the clothes worn on the TV show since the first season. With eight more episodes remaining, we’re keeping our eyes peeled to see what other looks the characters have in store. The second season of Euphoria airs Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max. Related stories recommended by this writer: How to watch Euphoria season 2 in the UK without using dodgy websites Quiz: Which Euphoria girl are you? Here are 27 Euphoria Season 2 memes that should be cherished as much as Fez

