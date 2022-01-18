Fashion
What director Dana Boulos wears to stand out
welcome to Style diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our IRL closet visits. We’re asking our friends and trendsetters to show us what they’re *actually* wearing during the week and give us a sneak peek at their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, we follow the director and photographer Dana Boulos as she runs errands in Paris, edits her director’s reel, and heads to the opera.
What role does fashion play in your life? How does it serve you?
Fashion has always occupied an important place in my life. It’s not just about clothes, but it’s more about self-expression.
Day 1
What did you do that day?
I did my shopping for the day before heading to Chez Jean to work on my director’s film.
Why did you select the pieces from this set?
It is quite cold in Paris. Right now all I was thinking was how can I stay warm. When I’m in the studio, I like to be comfortable. This is the key.
What turned you on in this look?
I loved being able to mix different prints and colors and wearing the Gucci Swarovski gloves while editing my reel, they brought me luck.
Buy the look:
Day 2
What did you do that day?
I went to see the ballet at the Opéra Garnier.
How/why did you select/combine the pieces of this set?
I wanted to wear an outfit that would stand out in a non-traditional way.
What turned you on in this look?
I’ve never worn a harness before, but loved the way Alessandro Michele designed this piece. It has a corset feel, which makes the look really cohesive.
Buy the look:
What energy do you bring to your outfits this season? What are you looking forward to wearing?
Honestly, I can’t wait to stay warm this season. I’m spending the holidays in Paris and I can’t wait to wear the coats I bought.
Day 3
What did you do that day?
I went to the Jardin du Luxembourg then I met friends for lunch.
What turned you on in this look?
Being able to layer different prints and fabrics together.
Buy the look:
In terms of beauty, what does your hair and makeup routine look like, and how does it change depending on what you wear?
For my everyday hair look, it’s usually pretty simple. Either in natural down or in braids. But when I’m dressing for an event, I usually like a tight, smooth bun look. This way the focus is more on my jewelry or my bold outfit. When it comes to makeup, I love a natural no-makeup look for every day. When I dress up, I love wearing CHANEL waterproof black eyeliner and my Gucci Goldie Red lipstick with a tiny bit of blush.
