1017 ALYX 9SM Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Milan Fashion Week





Ahead of the 1017 ALYX 9SM show in Milan, Matthew Williams took to Instagram to teaser a few pieces from the anticipated Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Among the pieces on show were a pair of rubber shoes that sit somewhere between the Yeezy Foam Runner and Williams’ bold Mallow Wedge Givenchy shoe, polymer-injected and featuring an ergonomic upper, as well as a new pair of sneakers that could easily become ALYX’s hottest shoes. popular silhouette so far. True to the brand’s utilitarian aesthetic, the collection plays with a range of materials including leather, mesh and new shearling. Looking to the future, some of the sheepskin pieces have also been designed to be reversible, allowing flexibility in wear as well as wider use, a major step for the brand in terms of sustainability. The garments juxtapose sleek cuts with raw hems and seams, combining colorful PVC materials with knits, while staying true to the brand’s uniform idea. On the accessories side, the signature 1017 ALYX 9SM rollercoaster buckle makes its way onto several pieces, including a bucket hat, and square leather bags reign supreme. Sporty glasses with a thick plastic frame are also in the spotlight, alongside Williams’ own version of the Tabi shoe, which falls somewhere between a flip-flop and a mule. Overall, the collection dubbed “FADE” combines everything we love about 1017 ALYX 9SM. Experimenting with new materials and futuristic shapes is a welcome addition to the brand, and we’re already counting down until the shoes hit shelves this fall.

