Fashion
Luxury brand Pierre Cardin plans to return to Paris Fashion Week after the death of its founder
The famous fashion designer died in December 2020 at the age of 98, after building a hugely profitable business empire by licensing his name around the world.
He remained in the limelight until the very end, with successful shows in Russia, Kazakhstan and even on the Great Wall of China in the last years of his life.
But Cardin has stayed away from the official fashion calendar for his past two decades – and it’s something his nephew and handpicked successor Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin wants to reverse.
“Pierre wanted to be free,” Basilicati-Cardin told AFP in an interview ahead of the latest Paris Fashion Week, which begins on Tuesday.
“As he neared his 80th birthday, he said there were a lot of young designers who needed to be part of fashion week and he didn’t want to get in the way of them.”
But Basilicati-Cardin says it’s time to relaunch the brand.
The first stop is a special commemorative show dedicated to the brand’s founder on January 28 at the end of haute couture week.
– Out of this world – “We want to get back to fashion week, at least once a year,” the new CEO said. “We need publicity.
“My uncle did a lot and publicity came naturally. But he spent the last part of his life on creativity, not distribution,” he added.
Cardin helped revolutionize fashion in the 1960s and 1970s with bold, futuristic designs that tapped into the excitement around the space age.
It is not for nothing that the tribute show is staged at the Air and Space Museum in the Paris region.
“We wanted the theme to be outer space to evoke the 1960s, when Pierre Cardin wanted to dress the kind of person who travels on spaceships,” his nephew said.
“He was the first – the only one to have dared to do this alongside André Courrèges – and was criticized by everyone at the time.”
But beginning in the 1970s, Cardin began licensing its brand name to hundreds of other companies and products, from blenders to responders to canned sardines.
It was a hugely profitable decision, and one that Cardin never regretted, telling the New York Times in 2002, “During the war, I would have rather smelled sardines than perfume.”
But for some, these licensing deals also reduced the brand’s appeal, as its name was plastered on cheap clothes all over the world.
– “A certain simplicity” – Basilicati-Cardin, an engineer and graphic designer by training, was chosen to take over by his uncle in 2018, after having worked alongside him since the 1990s, mainly on accessories.
“He really liked a certain simplicity, the love of the curve. He was explaining things to me that I was doing instinctively,” Basilicati-Cardin said.
Today CEO, he still designs eyewear and selects ideas to develop in future collections.
“In one out of 50 designs, I find something new, I jump on it,” he said.
But he recognizes a need to “rejuvenate” the historic label, perhaps with a new group of outside designers.
Never forgetting their legendary founder: plans are in place for another big commemoration in July to mark Cardin’s 100th birthday – this time possibly in Venice.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/luxury-label-pierre-cardin-plans-to-return-to-paris-fashion-week/articleshow/88963831.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022