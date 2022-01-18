Windbreaker Brand K-Way Taps into Trendy New Market with R&D Line | Business





MILAN (AP) K-way, the French-Italian brand synonymous with windbreakers, launches into luxury fashion with its first live show on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week. The Milan-based brand has established itself in the space with collaborations for fashion houses such as Fendi and YSL, DSquard2 and Comme des Garçons. But he is also looking for his own profile on the streetwear/sportswear scene under the direction of designer Monica Gamerboni. The men’s and women’s combo collection for upcoming fall and winter that premiered on Monday uses premium materials, including treated and colored recycled sheepskin for vibrant jackets and pants with a sexy sheen. Recycled nylon was used for quilted garments and down jackets filled with recycled feathers. The technical wool for the knitwear came in part from the top producer Loro Piana. Dubbed R&D, for research and development, the collection is strong in both style and technical experimentation that departs from the brand’s heritage as a maker of high-quality windbreakers and jackets, founded in Paris 57 years ago but long in Italian hands. Marketing vice-president Lorenzo Boglione, whose family controls parent company BasicNet, said he expects many of the looks seen on the catwalk to hit stores, and attendance at fashion weeks has helped the brand position the new line with consumers. We still want to twist and interpret our iconic product, but we don’t want to become a fashion company, he said. We are a sportswear company. But we want to be contemporary and modern, and that also means being on those kinds of stages. K-Way took the first step two years ago by showing up at the Pitti men’s shows in Florence in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Last year, he presented a digital presentation during Milan Fashion Week. The silhouette for next winter has a youthful appeal. It featured cropped shearling hooded jackets with utility pockets in a shimmering, vibrant orange worn with slim yellow trousers with zip detailing to the hem; leather mini-skirts or midi-skirts with matching puff-sleeved jackets with shearling details; and long quilted skirts with cropped nylon jackets. The knits can be oversized or slim, sometimes sporting the season’s motif, the diamond. This season’s anoraks are loose, almost flowing like dresses, and the famous pocket for storing the jacket is hidden. This R&D label gives us the ability to go beyond our classic or standard looks, Gamerboni said. K-way is even more sporty in spirit than in the sport itself.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rutlandherald.com/news/business/k-way-windbreaker-brand-taps-hip-new-market-with-r-d-line/article_ed8ca47e-6335-5c59-a9b9-6985167c05c5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos