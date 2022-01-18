San Antonio DreamWeek designs showcase the cultural richness of the Americas





The brick of the Blue Star Arts Complex was filled with energetic chatter behind the curtains that would soon open to showcase the creations and fashion of local artists and business owners in front of an estimated 50-60 spectators early Sunday evening.

In addition to showcasing local talent, the event also raised funds through voluntary donations for the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde and for DreamWeek, which is celebrating its 10th year with over 200 events coming to an end. January 30. This year’s theme is Our Future.

DreamWeek emphasizes tolerance, diversity and equality. But more importantly, it (provides) an environment for civil and civic engagement, Shokare Founder Sho Nakpodia said at the event. The importance of DreamWeek is really to discover the genius of humanity… We must give everyone the opportunity to make their voice heard. And the voices can take the form of a fashion show. Robin Jerstad / Contributor DreamWeek events kicked off last week in downtown San Antonio, and fashion enthusiasts from across the region gathered this week at The Brick to see a fashion show reflecting the event’s title, Fashion. Lifestyles: Past, Present, Future. Lorena Auguste, also known as Lady Lyria, is the owner of Lady Lyrias Fashion Consulting and was the main organizer of the event. It was originally planned to have around 100 participants, but due to the spread of the omicron variant, the number of participants was reduced to 50-60 in order to observe social distancing needs, Auguste said. On ExpressNews.com: DreamWeek marks 10 years of celebrating San Antonio’s humanity and diversity DreamWeek’s focus has merged seamlessly with the focus of the fashion shows it’s been hosting for years. The idea, Augustus said, is to promote social tolerance by better understanding each other and accepting that our differences are what makes America so interesting. Robin Jerstad / Contributor Through his creations, Auguste, 38, wishes to channel his roots and those of his parents, which go back to Spain, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti and Africa. I decided to choose fabrics that were synonymous with these cultures, said Auguste. This is going to reflect so many lifestyles. We’re Americans, yes, but we’re not all the same…that’s what makes America so interesting. Six local designers, business owners and approximately 25 models joined the call, including designers Maya Ford, the youngest of the group at 15, Jeremy William, Delores Unique Designs and Pat Moore of NV-US Fashion Boutique. From classic styles inspired by My Fair Lady to modern and even futuristic leather looks, their designs featured bold ideas, patterns, colors, all representative and inspired by their journey and the cultural richness of their history. The night full of music, flashing lights, photos and art would end with a network and a mixer that evening. But even beyond the night, audiences were encouraged to follow their favorite creator and even donate to the cause in person or online. Why does fashion have no purpose? asked Augustus. The truth is, it can have a purpose, which is why nonprofits and philanthropy work so well with the arts and creativity. [email protected] | @DanyaPH

