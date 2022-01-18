Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan walk the runway in Prada’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s show





Years after pledging allegiance to the Italian fashion house with several campaigns and social media posts, Jeff Goldblum has finally walked the runway for the Pradas Fall/Winter 2022 menswear show in Milan. the jurassic park the actor and versatile zaddy was given the coveted spot to close the show by Raf Simons, co-creative director of Prada along with Miuccia Prada, while Sex and Cities Trey (aka Kyle MacLachlan) opened the show at the Fondazione Pradas Deposito on January 16. Goldblum and MacLachlan were chosen by the design duo to bring a new side of reality to their workwear-inspired show and explain how the collection would be worn by real, yet widely recognizable men. Goldblum, 69, wore an all-black ensemble with a faux fur hem and gloves, while MacLachlan, 62, wore light blue satin pants, shirt and gloves, with a long black coat from the winter collection creators. Eight other actors, of varying ages, have joined Hollywood stalwarts. British stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (I really like, Game of Thrones), Sex education Asa Butterfield, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), and Peckham owns Damson Idris (Snowfall, off the wire), were joined by Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Ashton Sanders and Filippo Scotti as reality interpreters, employed to echo the truth through their portrayals, according to the show’s notes. After two years of somewhat odd working conditions around the world due to lockdown, the show which is only Simon’s second physical show since his appointment in February 2020 is absolutely right to dress up for a day. in the office (or for your living room). The collection celebrates the idea of ​​working in all different spheres and meanings, said Miuccia Prada. Through these clothes, we emphasize that everything a human being does is important. Every aspect of reality can be elegant and dignified… uplifted and celebrated. In recruiting the famous faces for their show, Prada and Simons echoed a similar show from a decade ago, when Miuccia Prada invited Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman, Adrien Brody and Tim Roth to walk the runway for the fashion show men’s AW12 brand.

