Fashion
Buckeyes basketball team to share profits
The 15-member Ohio States men’s basketball team aren’t the first to consider cashing in on their name, image and likeness rights.
They might just be the first to decide to do it together. On Monday, an idea born over the summer came to fruition with the launch of a clothing line created by the 2021-22 Buckeyes. Dubbed The Players Edition and designed to celebrate Team 123, profits from the sweatshirts and t-shirts sold will be split equally between each team member.
This means that every Buckeye on the roster, from Justin Ahrens to Kyle Young, regardless of playing time, seniority or background, has the same potential for financial gain with this new venture.
Ohio State vs. Penn State:Buckeyes turn to defense in crusher of a win
Michael Arace:Kudos to Ohio State for picking up a win over Penn State
Justin Ahrens:Buckeyes remain confident despite falling shots
We felt like it could be super fun for all of us to be a part of something together, and it was also a chance to make a historic moment, fifth-year graduate guard Jimmy Sotosnoted. No college basketball team does a team merchandise deal like this where everyone shares money and whatever is happening to us right now. We wanted to be pioneers in this area.
The cogs were set in motion in June. Terence Dials, Director of Professional Development for Ohio States, connected team members with alumnus Brandon Fuss-Cheatham, who was in the process of co-founding the group NILManagement to help players start taking advantage of new NCAA legislation that goes into effect on July 1.
Fuss-Cheatham, who later signed several players to NIL deals, pitched the idea of a team company. What followed were months of legal hurdles, design work, and logistics overseen primarily by three current players: Sotos, Young, and Justice Sueing. Sotos, who has 1.1 million Tik Tok followers and 148,000 followers on Instagram, has taken on a bit of a leadership role due to his longtime familiarity with the social media realm.
Sotos said the players were represented by sports attorney Luke Fedlam of Columbus-based Porter Wright and formed an LLC.
It was a great process, Sotos said. The guys trust me, but it’s not like I did it all on my own. It’s been a collaborative effort and everyone has been hands-on and picky about it. Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun.
Merchandise will feature gear in three colors. The words PLAYERS EDITION surround a basketball that contains an outline of Ohio and the number 123, a reference to this year’s team, the 123rd in Ohio State men’s basketball history. The university does not profit from the merchandise because no branding is used, Sotos said.
It wasn’t like we had to capitalize on that moment, he said. It was more than we wanted to do. Were just a super close bunch of guys. I think it shows in how we present ourselves on social media and even on the basketball court. I think we have very good team chemistry.
The hope is that this is just the beginning. After the process took months, Sotos said next year’s team will be able to sell 124 team merchandise and more. In future years, special merchandise may be created for unique games or post-season opportunities.
This was all done while the Buckeyes worked to make sure they kept the essentials, as Sotos said.
We care about basketball more than anything, he said. We care about winning championships. Anything outside of basketball is what we do in our spare time anyway. We just decided to put it towards something more and something that could benefit us.
The full range of merchandise can be found at www.theplayersedition.com.
Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts
Sources
2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/2022/01/17/ohio-state-buckeyes-name-image-likeness-split-profits-new-team-123-merch-line/6551681001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022