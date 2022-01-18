Buckeyes basketball team to share profits

The 15-member Ohio States men’s basketball team aren’t the first to consider cashing in on their name, image and likeness rights.

They might just be the first to decide to do it together. On Monday, an idea born over the summer came to fruition with the launch of a clothing line created by the 2021-22 Buckeyes. Dubbed The Players Edition and designed to celebrate Team 123, profits from the sweatshirts and t-shirts sold will be split equally between each team member.

This means that every Buckeye on the roster, from Justin Ahrens to Kyle Young, regardless of playing time, seniority or background, has the same potential for financial gain with this new venture.

Ohio State vs. Penn State:Buckeyes turn to defense in crusher of a win

Michael Arace:Kudos to Ohio State for picking up a win over Penn State

Justin Ahrens:Buckeyes remain confident despite falling shots

We felt like it could be super fun for all of us to be a part of something together, and it was also a chance to make a historic moment, fifth-year graduate guard Jimmy Sotosnoted. No college basketball team does a team merchandise deal like this where everyone shares money and whatever is happening to us right now. We wanted to be pioneers in this area.

The cogs were set in motion in June. Terence Dials, Director of Professional Development for Ohio States, connected team members with alumnus Brandon Fuss-Cheatham, who was in the process of co-founding the group NILManagement to help players start taking advantage of new NCAA legislation that goes into effect on July 1.

Fuss-Cheatham, who later signed several players to NIL deals, pitched the idea of ​​a team company. What followed were months of legal hurdles, design work, and logistics overseen primarily by three current players: Sotos, Young, and Justice Sueing. Sotos, who has 1.1 million Tik Tok followers and 148,000 followers on Instagram, has taken on a bit of a leadership role due to his longtime familiarity with the social media realm.

Sotos said the players were represented by sports attorney Luke Fedlam of Columbus-based Porter Wright and formed an LLC.

It was a great process, Sotos said. The guys trust me, but it’s not like I did it all on my own. It’s been a collaborative effort and everyone has been hands-on and picky about it. Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun.

Merchandise will feature gear in three colors. The words PLAYERS EDITION surround a basketball that contains an outline of Ohio and the number 123, a reference to this year’s team, the 123rd in Ohio State men’s basketball history. The university does not profit from the merchandise because no branding is used, Sotos said.

It wasn’t like we had to capitalize on that moment, he said. It was more than we wanted to do. Were just a super close bunch of guys. I think it shows in how we present ourselves on social media and even on the basketball court. I think we have very good team chemistry.

The hope is that this is just the beginning. After the process took months, Sotos said next year’s team will be able to sell 124 team merchandise and more. In future years, special merchandise may be created for unique games or post-season opportunities.

This was all done while the Buckeyes worked to make sure they kept the essentials, as Sotos said.

We care about basketball more than anything, he said. We care about winning championships. Anything outside of basketball is what we do in our spare time anyway. We just decided to put it towards something more and something that could benefit us.

The full range of merchandise can be found at www.theplayersedition.com.

[email protected]

@AdamJardy

Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts