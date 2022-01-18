“ESG” and “greenwashing” objectives of fast fashion companies

The value of the global fashion industry is $3 trillion (TL 40.51 trillion), which is more than 2% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Likewise, the carbon footprint of the fashion industry has become larger than that of international flights and shipping combined in 2021. So, will 2022 be the legislative year for the fashion industry? ?

It is important to note that the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, with textile production alone being estimated at around 1.2 billion tons of greenhouse gases enter the atmosphere each year. Moreover, large amounts of water are also needed to produce the clothes we wear and therefore the fashion industry is responsible for 20% of global wastewater. That’s enough water to sustain the United States for almost 15 years.

According to Report “A green step” from Garnier, a consumer brand of French cosmetics company L’Oréal, 73% of UK fashion consumers want to be more sustainable in 2021. Similarly, at US-based management consultancy McKinsey & Company’s 2022 State of Fashion Report, consumers increasingly want to know where materials come from, how products are made, and whether stakeholders are treated fairly. In response, more and more companies are working to expand their range of sustainable products and increase supply chain sustainability. But how? It’s like saying, “I’ll quit smoking by 2050, but I’ll still buy a pack a week,” or smoking even more.

Published by the Shifting Markets Foundation, the Synthesis Anonymous report rates brands in fast fashion, luxury fashion and online retail on their sustainability claims. The brands analyzed are Asos, Boohoo, Forever 21, George at Asda, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Marks & Spencer (M&S), Uniqlo, Walmart, Zalando and Zara.

In this report, H&M has been highlighted as a particular concern; its Conscious collection was found to contain more synthetic materials than its main collection, with the labels of many items not disclosing the percentage of these recycled materials. This is quite a shocking reality.

Chile’s Atacama Desert has become a dumping ground for the global fast fashion industry, with more than 100,000 discarded clothing items, many of them unsold with price tags still attached.

When we think of industries that have a detrimental effect on the environment, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and even food production may come to mind. But the fashion industry is widely regarded as the second most polluting industry in the world.

According to reports, the concept of fast fashion, the mass production of cheap and disposable clothes, has made the fashion industry one of the most polluting industries in the world, second only to oil and agriculture.

According to McKinsey, around 3/5 of all clothing in the world is thrown away within a year of production. This reality leads us to reconsider once again environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) objectives.

Fashionable ESG

Are we investing money in practices that take us deeper into the environmental crisis, or in solutions that might get us out of it? To answer this question for large companies, an integrated ESG strategy can guide positive change.

At the same time, ESG metrics help assess company performance against sustainability priorities. The E stands for environment, reflecting the focus on aspects such as resource use and pollution. The S stands for social, which examines issues such as a company’s treatment of its own employees or labor practices within its supply chain. The G stands for governance, which draws attention to issues such as diversity on the board.

The international gathering of government and industry leaders has also become a catalyst for criticism of the so-called greenwashing in the fashion industry.

According to the Governance & Accountability Institute, the proportion of S&P 500 companies reporting that their ESG performance has increased from less than 20% in 2011 to 90% in 2019. And the content of their ESG reports has increased significantly during this time. Now, more than ever, this applies to the fashion industry.

By a more sustainable fashion

Popular terms such as sustainable, eco-friendly, 100% natural or ethically produced should be used with caution. Several jurisdictions have implemented strict transparency requirements regarding the use of these labels. For example, according to German case law, the scope of the information obligation depends on the type and promotion of the product and its effects on the environment. The use of ambiguous words, such as the terms mentioned above, requires an explicit explanation if the concrete meaning is not apparent from the circumstances of the particular case. The unspecified use of such words carries the risk that the term will be considered misleading.

Some big players have turned to second-hand sales. In 2019, Levi Strauss & Co. launched a second-hand site, and even Gucci recently launched a luxury second-hand online store. There’s certainly a lot going on in the fashion world, and ESG is disrupting the industry with a vengeance.

ESG issues, or environmental, social and governance issues, are becoming a mainstream concern globally. Issues raised by ESG issues have never been front and center as they are now. Now more than ever, people are looking at the world and wondering how to make it a better place.

The ‘S’ in ESG

Many of us remember that the retail company Primark was one of the brands linked to the 2013 Collapse of the Rana Plaza factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which killed more than 1,100 people and injured 2,500 others. Since this human rights catastrophe, fashion companies have been engaged in fierce competition to market their social values.

A number of reports have emerged in the post-pandemic era which indicate that the pandemic has made people more socially conscious. For example, the American financial company MSCI Inc. 2021 Global Investor Study found that 57% of investors believed social issues had become more important to them over the period.

While some companies, like Amazon and Marks and Spencer have responded by raising their standard hourly wages, not all have followed suit.

Consumers need to be careful

Consumers should be wary of oversimplified exaggerations in the fashion market. In 2019, a fashion product allegedly made from recycled paper was found to be misleading by German judges because only 80% of the product’s components contained recycled materials; the court found that, based on the wording of the claim, consumers in Germany would expect this product to be 100%.

Advertising with ESG claims requires legal diligence in order to comply with applicable advertising laws. In this regard, advertisers should always strive to avoid the inclusion of misleading claims or misrepresentations. Any claims that may be considered objective by consumers must be substantiated to comply with applicable laws. It also helps consumers be more ethical shoppers and be more conscious stewards of the planet. Knowing fast fashion marketing tricks will help consumers slow down their desire to change our wardrobes and styles to suit the whims and attitudes of fast fashion.