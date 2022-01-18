The veteran French fashion editor lifts the veil on a new project – WWD





REMINDER: Add Frédéric Martin-Bernard to the ranks of those who started a stampede during the pandemic. After a 25-year career in journalism, the French fashion editor is branching out into interior design with the launch of Window, a bespoke curtain service in the Vosges region of northeastern France, a former hub of textile industry. Martin-Bernard grew up a stone’s throw from a local linen factory, started sewing at age 12 and studied textile engineering before moving to Paris to pursue his dream of working in fashion. After leaving his longtime position as fashion director at daily Le Figaro in 2019, he felt the need to return to his roots. “Sewing is a bit like riding a bicycle, you don’t forget that,” he said. Frederic Martin-Bernard

Vincent Lappartient/Courtesy of Window Her first project was a curtain made from a vintage bed sheet from a flea market. Admiring the result, visitors to her apartment began to share their difficulties in finding curtains, prompting Martin-Bernard to conduct a market analysis of the sector. He found a big gap in supply between cheap ready-made curtains and high-end made-to-measure curtains. Window offers an intermediate solution, Martin-Bernard taking care of everything, from the measurements to the installation of the curtain rods. Customers can choose between a stock of vintage bed linen and a selection of around twenty fabrics, including linens, wools and cotton jacquards, all from French spinning mills. “The idea is to work with a limited selection of fabrics, like a seasonal fashion collection. I order the fabrics from the factories, so I meet their minimum order requirements. This allows me to offer lower prices than upholsterers, and this is how I can afford to produce in France”, explains Martin-Bernard. “In reality, there is very little interior design that is still made in France,” he noted. He works with two textile manufacturers in his native region, who deliver the curtains in three to four weeks. “During confinement, I worked on my sewing machine on prototypes for the finishes, which are designed a bit like reversible garments, inspired by my past in ready-to-wear. All the seams are cut,” he said. The launch of the brand on Tuesday, via the windowparis.fr website and the @window_paris Instagram account, was initially planned to coincide with the Maison & Objet decoration fair, now postponed to the end of March. Martin-Bernard, who continues to freelance for publications such as Les Echos Week-end and Icon magazine, plans to open a pop-up in Paris during the show and is already working on a concept of made-up curtains . in France with natural fabrics. Just as the coronavirus pandemic has inspired many people to improve their homes, it has helped him reconnect with his original passion. “Sewing is like gardening or cooking. You have to pay attention to every point,” he said. “I remember sitting on my couch during lockdown, embroidering different versions of the Window logo. It was really good. SEE ALSO: Alexis Mabille launches a line of furniture Elie Saab Maison moves to Milan Fendi presents its new Home collection in Rome

