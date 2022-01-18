Parade wants to recycle your used underwear – WWD

Parade wants your used underwear.

EThe direct-to-consumer loungewear and loungewear brand is today launching a program called Second Life by Parade that allows consumers to mail back their used underwear to avoid they don’t end up in landfills.

Loungewear brand Parade recently branched out into loungewear.

Courtesy picture

“When we spoke to members of our community, we heard time and time again that they had underwear that they had kept for years, underwear that they had had since college and that they didn’t just didn’t know how to put on. for many years; it’s not something you can resell or spare. So where does your underwear go once you’re done with it? That’s the question we at Parade try to answer. from the very beginning.

“At the end of the day, for us, this [recycling program] is a challenge for the rest of the underwear category to see how they will improve their sustainability efforts and for them to think about the entire lifecycle of their products,” Téllez continued.

Shoppers anywhere in the United States can go to yourparade.com/recycle to receive free biodegradable mail and a prepaid shipping label.l, fill the bag with as much underwear as possible, then send it back to Parade. The brand works with recycling company TerraCycle, which will recycle the underwear and turn it into items such as housing installation, furniture upholstery or bedding.

As part of Parade’s new underwear recycling program, shoppers receive a free biodegradable mailer, which allows them to mail back their used underwear.

Courtesy picture

Any brand of underwear will do – not just Parade – including men’s, women’s and children’s underwear, and can be pre-worn, said Kerry Steib, vice president of brand and of the impact of Parade, as well as responsible for the Second Life by Parade project. She just said the clothes had to be washed before they were shipped.

“One of the reasonsWe created this program because we know there are so many people who have been wearing the same underwear for a very long time,” Steib said. “And it’s really difficult, because there aren’t a lot of sustainable alternatives to be able to get rid of it. Thus, most end up in landfills. We want to make sure we do everything we can to keep our products out of landfills.

The new recycling program goes hand-in-hand with Parade’s other sustainability goals, such as being carbon neutral and making all packaging recyclable or biodegradable this year, then sourcing only from certified recycled or bio-based sources and achieving the carbon positive status by 2025. .

Lofty goals for the New York-based loungewear brand that Téllez founded online in 2019. But Téllez, a Gen Z-er, said she “set out to create a brand that writes a new history of underwear. And it does so by being a value brand that represents deep values ​​such as sustainability and inclusiveness and celebrating who you are today.

“When I started this business, for me there was no other way to build a business that was going to last, other than thinking about our impact on the planet,” she continued. “The fashion world is the most wasteful industry. But so is the underwear world. I hadn’t seen a brand come to the mass market that had a sustainable option and was really considering – not just the materials that go into the underwear, which have [also] been a big part of our focus so far. Ninety-five percent of our underwear is made from recycled or possibly original materials, but also with the full image in mind. Consumers are starting to understand more and more that it really has to be considered what they do with their products and their products after they’re done.

Over its roughly three-year lifespan, Parade has raised over $50 million in outside investment, most recently securing a $20 million Series B funding round led by growth capital firm Stripes. the innateThe rwear brand also grew revenue by 200% year-over-year, grew to a team of around 70 people and opened its first physical store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood during the recent season. celebrations.

The Parade store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York.

Courtesy picture

Téllez said there are plans to expand retail fleet (the current location at 577 Broadway will remain open for the rest of the year), possibly moving to wholesale with “like-minded partners” in the future, and adding new categories to the mix.

“We’re going to be opportunistic about future expansion,” she said. “Our plan is to meet the client in person. And we continue to figure out who are the right partners for us that are going to help us change the category for the better. And thinking more and more about this layer of contact with the skin. We will continue to search in the adjacent drawers which are under the underwear. We really focus on what we call the creative bases and revolutionizing those layers of skin contact that are so emotional, because that’s really the spark and the fire of the mission.