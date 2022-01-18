Fashion
Parade wants to recycle your used underwear – WWD
Parade wants your used underwear.
EThe direct-to-consumer loungewear and loungewear brand is today launching a program called Second Life by Parade that allows consumers to mail back their used underwear to avoid they don’t end up in landfills.
“When we spoke to members of our community, we heard time and time again that they had underwear that they had kept for years, underwear that they had had since college and that they didn’t just didn’t know how to put on. for many years; it’s not something you can resell or spare. So where does your underwear go once you’re done with it? That’s the question we at Parade try to answer. from the very beginning.
“At the end of the day, for us, this [recycling program] is a challenge for the rest of the underwear category to see how they will improve their sustainability efforts and for them to think about the entire lifecycle of their products,” Téllez continued.
Shoppers anywhere in the United States can go to yourparade.com/recycle to receive free biodegradable mail and a prepaid shipping label.l, fill the bag with as much underwear as possible, then send it back to Parade. The brand works with recycling company TerraCycle, which will recycle the underwear and turn it into items such as housing installation, furniture upholstery or bedding.
Any brand of underwear will do – not just Parade – including men’s, women’s and children’s underwear, and can be pre-worn, said Kerry Steib, vice president of brand and of the impact of Parade, as well as responsible for the Second Life by Parade project. She just said the clothes had to be washed before they were shipped.
“One of the reasonsWe created this program because we know there are so many people who have been wearing the same underwear for a very long time,” Steib said. “And it’s really difficult, because there aren’t a lot of sustainable alternatives to be able to get rid of it. Thus, most end up in landfills. We want to make sure we do everything we can to keep our products out of landfills.
The new recycling program goes hand-in-hand with Parade’s other sustainability goals, such as being carbon neutral and making all packaging recyclable or biodegradable this year, then sourcing only from certified recycled or bio-based sources and achieving the carbon positive status by 2025. .
Lofty goals for the New York-based loungewear brand that Téllez founded online in 2019. But Téllez, a Gen Z-er, said she “set out to create a brand that writes a new history of underwear. And it does so by being a value brand that represents deep values such as sustainability and inclusiveness and celebrating who you are today.
“When I started this business, for me there was no other way to build a business that was going to last, other than thinking about our impact on the planet,” she continued. “The fashion world is the most wasteful industry. But so is the underwear world. I hadn’t seen a brand come to the mass market that had a sustainable option and was really considering – not just the materials that go into the underwear, which have [also] been a big part of our focus so far. Ninety-five percent of our underwear is made from recycled or possibly original materials, but also with the full image in mind. Consumers are starting to understand more and more that it really has to be considered what they do with their products and their products after they’re done.
Over its roughly three-year lifespan, Parade has raised over $50 million in outside investment, most recently securing a $20 million Series B funding round led by growth capital firm Stripes. the innateThe rwear brand also grew revenue by 200% year-over-year, grew to a team of around 70 people and opened its first physical store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood during the recent season. celebrations.
Téllez said there are plans to expand retail fleet (the current location at 577 Broadway will remain open for the rest of the year), possibly moving to wholesale with “like-minded partners” in the future, and adding new categories to the mix.
“We’re going to be opportunistic about future expansion,” she said. “Our plan is to meet the client in person. And we continue to figure out who are the right partners for us that are going to help us change the category for the better. And thinking more and more about this layer of contact with the skin. We will continue to search in the adjacent drawers which are under the underwear. We really focus on what we call the creative bases and revolutionizing those layers of skin contact that are so emotional, because that’s really the spark and the fire of the mission.
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/intimates/parade-underwear-recycling-program-1235031972/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022