5 Best Clothing Stores in Fresno, CA
Below is a list of the best and leading clothing stores in Fresno, California.
Best Fresnos Clothing Stores:
The top rated clothing stores in Fresno, CA are:
- Cinderella’s Cellar Cozy and discreet boutique offering elegant dresses for weddings, proms and quinceaeras, as well as accessories
- david bridal retail chain specializing in wedding dresses, ball gowns and formal wear, and related accessories
- Malibu Fashions & CHIC II has always set a high standard for haute couture
- Elegant bridal boutique specializes in the beauty of brides with our selection of elegant dresses
- Bella by design First specialty store in Fresnos
Cinderella’s Cellar
Cinderella’s Cellar is owned and operated by Doreen Monis-Wright. When his daughter Spenser was two and a half and I was eight and a half months pregnant with Hunter, Dore started my business. If they had a girl, Spenser wanted to call her Cinderella, and if they had a man, Gaston. Doreen had to tell her that she and Dad had already decided on a name for the new baby, but she promised she could name the company instead. As a result, The Cinderella Cellar was created.
Products:
Clothing store
SITE:
Address: 393 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
Phone: (559) 497 6644
Website: thecinderellacellar.com
COMMENTS:
I had a wonderful experience at the Cinderella winery. Doreen is a skilled seamstress as well as a pleasure to be around. She fitted my dress to perfection and went above and beyond to accommodate us when we visited. Anna Rose Chaney
david bridal
david bridal offers handcrafted embellished wedding dresses. Each dress is meticulously created and deliberately designed to flatter your shape. Their color match guarantee means they test every yard of fabric in three different light sources to ensure your cleaners match no matter where and when their orders are placed. They have dedicated design, fit and color teams, along with streamlined production procedures, to deliver the best quality at the best price.
Products:
Clothing store
SITE:
Address: 455 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
Telephone: (559) 230 2748
Website: davidsbridal.com
COMMENTS:
My family and I had an amazing time choosing beautiful bridesmaids with Anaeli! We were greeted by Sonia who was very nice and offered useful information to help us get started. All the staff were so kind and patient to help us choose the perfect styles in limited time. The managers, Katie and Misty were amazing! They gave compassionate and genuine feedback and assistance that helped us feel comfortable and special. Many thanks to the staff! Mady Hopper
Malibu Fashions & CHIC II
Malibu Fashions & CHIC II not only offer the latest fashion, but they are also industry pioneers, having been in business for over 125 years. An excellent store, originally known as Normarts, opened in 1895 in Fresno, California and was later renamed Malibu Styles and Posh II. They have always set high standards for high end fashion and are highly regarded for their customer service. Women’s dresses for proms, weddings, social parties, red carpet parties and other important occasions are designed by them.
Products:
Clothing store
SITE:
Address: 3031 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
Telephone: (559) 243 1001
Website: malibufashions.com
COMMENTS:
Posh offers top quality products. A history of excellence and customer service. You will not be disappointed. Keynan Ammons
Elegant bridal boutique
Elegant bridal boutique ensures that you find the perfect outfit for your style and requirements. With their selection of gorgeous dresses, specializes in making brides look attractive. Whether you choose an intricately beaded bodice or a simple yet stunning dress, you can count on our knowledgeable staff to help you find the perfect dress for your special day. Above all, they take the time to get to know you and listen to your every need, making sure you feel beautiful inside and out. Stop by our wedding store if you are looking for one.
Products:
Clothing store
SITE:
Address: 5091 N Fresno St #110, Fresno, CA 93710
Telephone: (559) 224 3000
Website: elegantbridez.com
COMMENTS:
I walked in without an appointment just to look around and get an idea as I had only tried on one dress so far and wasn’t really sure I would find something that was my style or in my price range and my experience was flawless! Brandi was so kind and made me feel extremely comfortable. I couldn’t have imagined or asked for a better experience! I found a dress that had everything I had ever wanted in a dress and picking it out was an experience devoid of any stress or pressure. Thank you Brandi and everyone who helped me for a wonderful experience! Jessica Munoz
Bella by design
Bella by design is the most prestigious specialty store in Fresnos. Bella By Design focuses on charming and modest dresses for weddings, quinceaeras, ceremonies, balls and other special occasions. Their boutique, conveniently located in the heart of Fresno, takes pride in providing excellent customer service. Walk-ins are welcome at any time. We have a wide assortment of dresses suitable for all occasions. Your garment is custom made for you with internal modifications.
Products:
Clothing store
SITE:
Address: 335 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
Telephone: (559) 271 1362
Website: thebellabydesign.com
COMMENTS:
Customer service was awesome! They waited for me to arrive even after hours and kept my dress until I arrived! I will definitely recommend. Cady Sita
Cindy has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade after contributing to several major online publications.
