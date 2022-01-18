5 Best Clothing Stores in Fresno, CA

Below is a list of the best and leading clothing stores in Fresno, California. To help you find the best clothing stores near you in Fresno, we’ve put together our own list based on this rating point list.

Cinderella’s Cellar

Cinderella’s Cellar is owned and operated by Doreen Monis-Wright. When his daughter Spenser was two and a half and I was eight and a half months pregnant with Hunter, Dore started my business. If they had a girl, Spenser wanted to call her Cinderella, and if they had a man, Gaston. Doreen had to tell her that she and Dad had already decided on a name for the new baby, but she promised she could name the company instead. As a result, The Cinderella Cellar was created.

Address: 393 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Phone: (559) 497 6644

Website: thecinderellacellar.com

I had a wonderful experience at the Cinderella winery. Doreen is a skilled seamstress as well as a pleasure to be around. She fitted my dress to perfection and went above and beyond to accommodate us when we visited. Anna Rose Chaney

david bridal

david bridal offers handcrafted embellished wedding dresses. Each dress is meticulously created and deliberately designed to flatter your shape. Their color match guarantee means they test every yard of fabric in three different light sources to ensure your cleaners match no matter where and when their orders are placed. They have dedicated design, fit and color teams, along with streamlined production procedures, to deliver the best quality at the best price.

Address: 455 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Telephone: (559) 230 2748

Website: davidsbridal.com

My family and I had an amazing time choosing beautiful bridesmaids with Anaeli! We were greeted by Sonia who was very nice and offered useful information to help us get started. All the staff were so kind and patient to help us choose the perfect styles in limited time. The managers, Katie and Misty were amazing! They gave compassionate and genuine feedback and assistance that helped us feel comfortable and special. Many thanks to the staff! Mady Hopper

Malibu Fashions & CHIC II

Malibu Fashions & CHIC II not only offer the latest fashion, but they are also industry pioneers, having been in business for over 125 years. An excellent store, originally known as Normarts, opened in 1895 in Fresno, California and was later renamed Malibu Styles and Posh II. They have always set high standards for high end fashion and are highly regarded for their customer service. Women’s dresses for proms, weddings, social parties, red carpet parties and other important occasions are designed by them.

Address: 3031 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

Telephone: (559) 243 1001

Website: malibufashions.com

Posh offers top quality products. A history of excellence and customer service. You will not be disappointed. Keynan Ammons

Elegant bridal boutique

Elegant bridal boutique ensures that you find the perfect outfit for your style and requirements. With their selection of gorgeous dresses, specializes in making brides look attractive. Whether you choose an intricately beaded bodice or a simple yet stunning dress, you can count on our knowledgeable staff to help you find the perfect dress for your special day. Above all, they take the time to get to know you and listen to your every need, making sure you feel beautiful inside and out. Stop by our wedding store if you are looking for one.

Address: 5091 N Fresno St #110, Fresno, CA 93710

Telephone: (559) 224 3000

Website: elegantbridez.com

I walked in without an appointment just to look around and get an idea as I had only tried on one dress so far and wasn’t really sure I would find something that was my style or in my price range and my experience was flawless! Brandi was so kind and made me feel extremely comfortable. I couldn’t have imagined or asked for a better experience! I found a dress that had everything I had ever wanted in a dress and picking it out was an experience devoid of any stress or pressure. Thank you Brandi and everyone who helped me for a wonderful experience! Jessica Munoz

Bella by design

Bella by design is the most prestigious specialty store in Fresnos. Bella By Design focuses on charming and modest dresses for weddings, quinceaeras, ceremonies, balls and other special occasions. Their boutique, conveniently located in the heart of Fresno, takes pride in providing excellent customer service. Walk-ins are welcome at any time. We have a wide assortment of dresses suitable for all occasions. Your garment is custom made for you with internal modifications.

Address: 335 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Telephone: (559) 271 1362

Website: thebellabydesign.com

Customer service was awesome! They waited for me to arrive even after hours and kept my dress until I arrived! I will definitely recommend. Cady Sita